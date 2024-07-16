JEAN MARTIN INC. APPOINTS MICHAEL CHING AS STRATEGY ADVISOR TO THE CEO AND BOARD MEMBER

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jean Martin Inc. (JMI), a global technology, research, and analytics firm, announced the appointment of Michael Ching as Strategy Advisor to the CEO and Board Member, further strengthening its core leadership team.

Michael Ching

Mr. Ching has over 35 years of experience in the investment banking and technology industries. Recently he was the Global Head of Investment Research at Evalueserve and was responsible for steering their financial practice for AI/ML initiatives. Before that, Mr. Ching was a Managing Director at UBS where he helped lead an Equities Research team that was consistently ranked in the top 5 in the Americas. Before his 17-year tenure at UBS, Mr. Ching was a technology analyst at Merrill Lynch, where he was recognized as one of the top-ranked analysts by Institutional Investor and the Wall Street Journal. Prior to this, Michael worked at Bell Laboratories and helped design the first fiber optic network in the US for private usage. Michael holds an MBA from the Wharton School- University of Pennsylvania, a Master's in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University, and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Rutgers University.

"We are excited to welcome Michael to our Board and Executive Team," said Shawn Kumar, CEO of JMI. "His extensive experience and deep understanding of the financial services landscape will be instrumental in guiding our strategic initiatives and ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients."

In this pivotal role, Michael will provide strategic guidance and expertise to JMI, focusing on expanding the company's financial services solutions. JMI anticipates that Michael's appointment to the Board and as Strategy Advisor to the CEO will reinforce its commitment to delivering differentiated value to clients and stakeholders.

About Jean Martin Inc.

Headquartered in New York (Manhattan), JMI has over 2,000 employees across offices in USA, Colombia, India, and Japan. The company provides strategic and tactical solutions to over 500 clients (Managed services, SaaS & bespoke Technology projects). A combination of technology, industry domain knowledge and global delivery model allows JMI's clients to "do more with less" maintaining the highest quality standards. Currently, there are over 350 million daily users of products and services delivered by JMI. [www.jeanmartin.com]

SOURCE Jean Martin Inc