JEAN MARTIN INC. APPOINTS M.J. VAIDYA AS BOARD MEMBER

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jean Martin Inc. (JMI), a global technology, research, and analytics firm, announced the appointment of M.J. Vaidya as a Board Member, continuing to strengthen the company's core leadership and strategic direction, especially in Cybersecurity and Risk Management.

M.J. Vaidya has over 30 years of experience helping global companies navigate the strategic and technical complexities of digital security and risk management. With CIO and CISO leadership experience at Fortune 500 companies (Abbott, General Motors) as well as consulting experience at the largest professional services firms in the world (EY, Deloitte, PwC), M.J. brings a global perspective and expertise in Cybersecurity, AI, and Risk. As an award-winning innovator, M.J. has helped companies evolve their digital practices to manage unprecedented governance, cybersecurity, and risk management challenges. As an Adjunct Professor at NYU, M.J. teaches cybersecurity strategy, responsible AI, and cyber risk management. M.J. holds an MBA from St. John's University and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from New York University. He has numerous certifications and affiliations, including CISSP and Leadership & Management certificate from Harvard.

"We are delighted to welcome M.J.," said Shawn Kumar, CEO of JMI. "He brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in Cybersecurity and Risk Management. We are confident that M.J.'s insights and strategic guidance will be invaluable for JMI and our clients."

"I am excited to join JMI and look forward to leveraging the company's robust technology frameworks to spearhead strategic initiatives in Cybersecurity and Risk Management," said M.J.

JMI anticipates that M.J.'s appointment to the Board will strengthen the company's strategic focus on Cybersecurity, AI, and Risk Management. It will reinforce its commitment to delivering innovative and cutting-edge solutions in increasingly complex digital environments.

About Jean Martin Inc.

Headquartered in New York (Manhattan), JMI has over 2,000 employees globally across offices in USA, Colombia, India, and Japan. The company provides strategic and tactical solutions to over 500 clients (Managed Services, SaaS, and Bespoke Technology projects). A combination of technology, industry domain knowledge, and a global delivery model allows JMI's clients to "do more with less" maintaining the highest quality standards. Currently, there are over 350 million daily users of products and services delivered by JMI. [www.jeanmartin.com]

