Jean Opsomer to Be Westat's Director of Statistics and Data Science

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Westat announces Jean Opsomer, PhD, as the new Director of Statistics and Data Science, effective June 1, 2024. Dr. Opsomer is well known and highly respected in the field of survey statistics, a critical area of expertise for Westat. As the author or coauthor of more than 90 peer-reviewed articles, he has introduced several influential statistical methodologies to survey statistics, including calibration and variance estimation methods. More recently, he has been working on innovative statistical modeling applications with researchers throughout Westat.

Altogether, Dr. Opsomer brings three decades of experience applying statistical methods to answer research questions in a wide variety of health and human services studies. He joined Westat in 2018 as Vice President, and earlier, served as faculty and chair of the Statistics Department at Colorado State University.

Dr. Opsomer is a Fellow of the American Statistical Association and of the Institute of Mathematical Statistics and an elected member of the International Statistical Institute. He also serves as an adjunct professor in the Department of Mathematics at the University of Maryland, College Park.

"We are excited to have our respected colleague, Jean Opsomer, in the critical role of director of Statistics and Data Science at Westat and are confident that he will bring expertise and energy to the challenge of producing reliable and representative data to solve society's challenges," says Jeri Mulrow, MS, Vice President and Westat's Data Solutions Sector Lead.

