Jean Paquin receives the Member of the Year Distinction Award from Réseau Environnement

MONTRÉAL, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Jean Paquin, Technical Advisor and former Vice-President, Technology at ALTRA | SANEXEN was awarded today the Member of the Year Distinction Award by Réseau Environnement.

This prestigious award is presented to a professional in recognition of his or her contribution and career-long dedication to an environmental cause. Réseau Environnement recognized Jean Paquin's exceptional contribution to the environment and his achievements.

Jean Paquin (CNW Group/Logistec Corporation - Communications)

"I wish to thank Réseau Environnement for this award, it's a great honor," said Jean Paquin. "The work we do is often complex, but extremely rewarding. The evolution of major environmental issues in Quebec has always been at the heart of our team's concerns. We have made it our duty to put our expertise and experience in the field to work for the benefit of our customers and communities."

"Over the course of his impressive 40-year career, Jean has contributed to more than a hundred major projects involving complex and innovative environmental rehabilitation methods and has been at the heart of many cutting-edge technological developments," added Jean-François Bolduc, President of ALTRA | SANEXEN. "His contributions to the environment and the scope of his career are remarkable. His expertise, creativity and dedication have greatly enriched Quebec's overall environmental know-how."

Jean Paquin began his career as Technical Manager and Research and Development Manager, and became Vice-President, Technology in 1991. Semi-retired in 2023, he now acts as a Technical Advisor. A very active member of Réseau Environnement for over ten years, Jean Paquin has presented several conferences and produced technical publications of environmental interest.

The award was presented at the Distinctions Ceremony held on April 17 in Lévis, on the occasion of the 15th edition of the Salon des technologies environnementales du Québec. Réseau Environnement has been awarding the Distinctions prizes since 2000, to honor members in various fields of expertise and recognize Quebec environmental excellence and know-how, by highlighting the dedication and work of its members.

About ALTRA | SANEXEN

ALTRA | SANEXEN, a member of the LOGISTEC family, is a leading provider of water and environmental solutions for over 40 years. With its key business lines – Water and Environmental Services and Water Infrastructure Solutions – ALTRA | SANEXEN continues to deliver creative and customized solutions to industrial, municipal and governmental customers and partners. ALTRA | SANEXEN's environmental engineers and scientists combined with their in-house research and development teams continue to explore and implement new technologies to address the ever-evolving environmental issues the world faces today. For more information, visit altragroup.com.

