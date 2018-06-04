Jean-Pierre Gerard Joins New York Life Investment Management as Head of Business Intelligence and Data Analytics

"The appointment of JP is another step forward in our strategy to evolve our organization's ability to meet the needs of our clients. By deriving greater insight from the information we have and from our clients' interactions with us, we can deliver solutions that truly address their desired outcomes," said Mr. Lehneis. "We believe that JP's proven expertise in creating and delivering value through robust analytic approaches and tools will help us better serve our clients."

Most recently, Mr. Gerard served as Head of Analytics for North America at Mastercard. In that role, he was responsible for managing the delivery of multi-million dollar analytics projects for top banks worldwide. He also led Mastercard's Campaign Analytics team in the design and measurement of over 200 multichannel marketing programs. In his role, Mr. Gerard was instrumental in the execution of numerous specialized analytics engagements, including the creation of transaction-based predictive models to enable clients in customer acquisition and risk management.

Previously, Mr. Gerard was a Senior Managing Consultant at Mastercard Advisors and a Senior Analyst at Nielsen Financial Services. He built his business intelligence background at Citigroup, where he worked in the Global Decision Management Department for Citi Cards, and at J.P. Morgan, where he served as Vice President of Business Intelligence for Global Marketing in the Treasury Services Division. Mr. Gerard has a Master's degree in Economics from New York University and a Bachelor's degree in Economics and Math from Manhattanville College.

