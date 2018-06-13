Jean S. Blackwell elected to board of Johnson Controls

Blackwell joined Cummins Inc. in 1997 and has served in various leadership roles including chief financial officer, general counsel and vice president of Human Resources. Prior to joining Cummins, she was a partner with the law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans in Indianapolis. She also previously served as budget director for the State of Indiana.

"I'm excited to have Jean join our board of directors as she will provide strong leadership because of her broad experience leading global functions at Cummins and her role serving on the boards of Celanese Corporation and Ingevity Corporation," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO of Johnson Controls.

Blackwell received her bachelor's degree in economics from the College of William and Mary and her Juris Doctorate from the University of Michigan.

Blackwell is the third director to join the board in the last six months. Simone Menne, former chief financial officer of Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH and Gretchen R. Haggerty, former executive vice president & chief financial officer, United States Steel Corporation have also been elected to the Johnson Controls board of directors.

