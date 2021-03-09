Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe joins CSHL Board of Trustees

"As an artist, educator, and public health activist, Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe brings a unique passion and deep experience to the CSHL Board," said CSHL Board Chairman Dr. Marilyn Simons. "We look forward to her leadership in developing more meaningful and intimate connections between cutting-edge biological research and contemporary culture, with a particular emphasis on broadening our educational outreach to under-served communities."

Moutoussamy-Ashe uses photography to explore the historical ramifications of slavery, moments families experience in the wake of personal tragedy, and the history of photography. Her work engages with today's society's issues and politics. She has had many solo exhibitions and group shows around the world, including the Brooklyn Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art, and the Whitney Museum of American Art. Her work appeared in Life, Smithsonian, Sports Illustrated, and The New York Times. One of the five books she authored, the Daufuskie Island: Photographs won the Essence Literary Award in photography. She has lectured at various educational and cultural institutions around the country and taught photography to high school- and college-level students. In 1995, President Clinton appointed Moutoussamy-Ashe as an alternative representative of the United States to the United Nations General Assembly. She is a former alumni trustee of the President's Council of The Cooper Union.

Currently, she is a director of the Arthur Ashe Endowment for the Defeat of AIDS.

About Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

Founded in 1890, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory has shaped contemporary biomedical research and education with programs in cancer, neuroscience, plant biology and quantitative biology. Home to eight Nobel Prize winners, the private, not-for-profit Laboratory employs 1,100 people including 600 scientists, students and technicians. For more information, visit www.cshl.edu

SOURCE Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

Related Links

http://www.cshl.edu

