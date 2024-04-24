Jeannette Kuda Joins TIFIN AG as Chief Operating Officer

The former LPL executive joins TIFIN AG to lead the firm's next stage of growth driving net asset growth for wealth enterprises

BOULDER, Colo. and NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN , a leading AI and innovation platform for wealth, announces the appointment of Jeannette Kuda, as Chief Operating Officer of its TIFIN AG platform. She will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day business management of the company as well as defining and implementing new growth strategies.

Kuda joins TIFIN AG from LPL Financial where she served as Senior Vice President and COO of Wealth Management Solutions. In this capacity, she oversaw product distribution and provided strategic oversight across all areas of LPL's Wealth Management Platform. This included managing the team responsible for the revenue relationships across the wealth management space, the product consulting team which helped advisors navigate the product shelves, a data analytics team that pulled through business insights and turned them into actionable ideas, and the support teams that executed projects to build new capabilities. She also spent nearly a decade at TIAA, where she spearheaded initiatives across the Trust Company and Private Asset Management divisions.

"Jeannette's execution skills, coupled with her deep industry knowledge, make her the ideal executive to oversee the next phase of TIFIN AG," said Dr. Vinay Nair, Founder & CEO of TIFIN.

"I am thrilled to join TIFIN AG and work alongside such a talented team," said Jeannette Kuda, COO of TIFIN AG. "I am passionate about leveraging technology to drive innovation and enhance the client experience in financial services. I look forward to contributing to TIFIN AG's continued success and growth."

For more information about TIFIN AG and how it uses advanced algorithms to help wealth enterprises answer specific questions to drive net new assets, please visit www.tifinag.com and follow the company on Linkedin .

About TIFIN

TIFIN is an AI and innovation platform for better wealth outcomes. Founded by Dr. Vinay Nair, TIFIN creates and operates new companies that apply data science, AI, and technology to address frictions in wealth and asset management. TIFIN's companies have included 55ip (sold to JP Morgan), Paralel and currently include Magnifi , TIFIN Wealth , TIFIN Give , TIFIN AG , TIFIN AMP , Sage , Helix , and TIFIN @Work . TIFIN has been backed by JP Morgan, Morningstar, Hamilton Lane, Franklin Templeton, SEI, Motive Partners, and Broadridge among others.

