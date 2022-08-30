Jeannie Moravits Smith Launches 60 Second Solutions Series to Empower Leaders & Teams

Free series set to address human centric business issues in a question from a leader, answer from an expert format.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeannie Moravits Smith, has released a new series of free weekly newsletter editions and videos titled "60 Second Solutions". This series was written to enable leaders, at all levels in their life, to maximize their potential, as well as the potential of the individuals they lead, and will reveal quick solutions to everyday work issues to enable deeper connections and stronger relationships.

60 Second Solution Video Series Episode 3: Avoidance Jeannie Moravits Smith, founder/CEO/Human Potential Strategist for Dynamism Leadership

The weekly newsletter and video series includes pearls of wisdom, golden nuggets, tips, tools, and legal information based on years of business acumen and life experience. These short newsletter editions and video episodes are meant to be shared, heard, and received and will help connect leaders to their staff to increase employee engagement & retention, human connection, and to build stronger relationships.

A renowned leadership advisor, inspirational speaker, and author with decades of human resource expertise, Moravits Smith created this indispensable series to 1) Share what she has learned from working with thousands of leaders over the years; 2) Provide leaders with quick tips to make simple changes that have a lasting impact; and 3) Enhance work relationships and connection in support of inclusion and a sense of belonging.

Since everyone is the leader of their own life, the content applies universally. In the 60 Second Solution newsletter Edition 3 titled, "AVOIDANCE, Moravits Smith states, "Today's leaders must learn to address and overcome their conflict-avoidant tendencies to be the leaders their organization, peers, team members, and others expect of them" then follows with a how-to list.

60 Second Solutions weekly newsletters and videos are available FREE on LinkedIn and Instagram . For more information, visit Dynamism Leadership.

Dynamism Leadership partners with leaders to build and maintain their dream teams to earn massive profits. Jeannie Moravits Smith, founder, CEO, and Human Potential Strategist has been there personally and professionally. Her leadership and consulting brilliance can be directly linked to the life she has lived – the times she has had to prove her worth amongst her colleagues, her triumphs in the face of adversity, her resiliency, and her tenacity and drive that would not allow defeat, even when things looked hopeless.

