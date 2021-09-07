Jeannie Moravits Smith Launches New Book to Help Others Understand New Ways to Define Success

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeannie Moravits Smith, in conjunction with other contributing authors, has released a new book called "Success Codes: Secrets to Success You Weren't Taught in School." Her chapter titled Success: It's an Inside Job was written to help leaders, at all levels in their life, maximize their potential as well as their team members.

Jeannie Moravits Smith, "I have always believed that trust is the number one principle in all successful relationships, including the relationship we have with ourselves." Success Codes: Secrets to Success You Weren't Taught In School redefines success as we know it and offers some inspiring, provoking and moving stories along the way. This book explores the themes of internal success, authenticity, inner happiness, joy, challenges and embracing our unique nature. If you are a seeker of inspiration, thinking of leaving the corporate world, on a quest to find the meaning of life, a lover of stories or sick of society's expectations and norms, this book is for you.

The book includes pearls of wisdom, golden nuggets, tips, tools, and stories based on years of business acumen and life experience. These stories are meant to be shared, heard, and received and will help connect readers to their innermost calling so they can bring their vision to life. The stories will inspire readers to create new beginnings and will help define what success means to them. All proceeds will be donated to This Is My Brave charity, aligned with Moravits Smith's personal mission to raising awareness and end the stigma around mental illness through storytelling.

A renowned leadership coach, consultant, inspirational speaker, and author with decades of human resource expertise, Moravits Smith wrote this indispensable chapter to share 1) What she has learned from working with thousands of leaders over the years; 2) The characteristics that either make or break a leader's success; and 3) Five aspects of her personal success code that many leaders have incorporated into their personal and professional lives. Since everyone is the leader of their own life, the content applies universally.

"We all use the term success, but everyone has a different definition of what the word means. For many, it means reaching a goal, accomplishing a task or something they set out to do," said Moravits Smith. "Success essentially means a favorable outcome, but beyond that, our own personal definition of success influences our motivation and drive, affects our choices and priorities, and is ultimately the basis for all our decisions."

Success Codes is available for purchase on Amazon. For more information, visit Dynamism Leadership. Join our Facebook It's ALL About the Mindset community.

Jeannie Moravits Smith, Chief Energy Officer, creates breakthrough experiences from the inside out, allowing her clients to create an extremely healthy relationship with themselves and others.

She is the founder of Dynamism, formerly HR-Rx, a leadership coaching and consulting firm established in 2005. Jeannie has helped thousands of leaders learn how to take charge of the catabolic thoughts and feelings that control their mind and how to use anabolic energy to act and embrace change. Prior to establishing her own firm, she held executive leadership roles at a variety of organizations. Jeannie holds certifications in leadership coaching, energy leadership, & human management, as well as a Master of Science degree in Human Resources. She is an inspirational speaking and is featured regularly on podcasts, TV shows, and other media outlets as well as developed several sought-after coaching and training programs.

For More Information Contact:

[email protected]

858-578-9831

SOURCE Dynamism Leadership