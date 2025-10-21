Jebbee Partners with Niche to Make Exploring Colleges More Informed and Personal

New integration brings trusted data on academics, cost, and campus life into Jebbee's SchoolMatch™ feature

DETROIT, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jebbee , the career and college readiness platform designed to help students explore their future, today announced a new partnership with Niche , a leading source of data and insights on schools and colleges. Starting this month, users of Jebbee's SchoolMatch™ feature will gain access to Niche's trusted college profiles, offering a clearer picture of potential schools and helping students make more confident, informed decisions.

SchoolMatch™ helps Jebbee users identify schools that align with their academic interests, personal values and long-term goals. Now, students and families can see detailed college data directly within the app, from tuition costs and campus safety to program rankings and acceptance rates.

"This partnership puts meaningful information into students' hands at the exact moment they're making critical decisions about their future," said Stephanie Hickman Boyse, CEO and founder of Jebbee. "Academics, housing, safety, student life, these are the questions families care about, and with Niche's data, we're helping answer them in a social environment that is both familiar and fun for students looking for schools."

The integration includes key Niche metrics such as a school's overall rating, academic program rankings, average test scores, tuition and other student experience data. Reducing uncertainty during the college search and expanding access to relevant information for all students.

"We're excited to expand access to Niche data through Jebbee," said Alex Jones, Niche's Partnerships Lead. "Choosing a college is a major life decision, and our goal is to make sure students have the clearest view possible, academically, socially and financially, before they commit."

The Niche partnership marks the latest step in Jebbee's mission to modernize college and career exploration. In addition to SchoolMatch™ , the app includes features like CareerMatch™and Virtual CareerDay™connecting users to mentors, companies and institutions in ways that feel intuitive, accessible and personal.

Jebbee is available for download on mobile devices. To learn more, visit jebbee.com .

About Jebbee

Jebbee is a social media platform for career exploration and mentoring. It connects students with professionals, educational institutions, and companies to help them discover aligned career paths and the educational programs to achieve them. The platform offers one-of-a-kind features like CareerMatch™, SchoolMatch™, and virtual CareerDay™ that link career readiness and education in a modern and interactive way. Find your passion. Find your path. Download the app for free by visiting www.jebbee.com .

About Niche

Trusted by over 70 million people annually, Niche is the country's leading college and school search website. With products like Niche Market Intelligence, Niche Engage, and Niche Direct Admissions® we provide over 3,500 higher education and K-12 partners with the tools and support they need to build and shape their future classes.

Media Contact

Colleen Raona

FINN Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Jebbee