Jebsen Capital Portfolio Company Razor Completes a New Round of Financing

Razor Group ("Razor") has announced its latest successful financing round of USD 70mn in equity capital. As an early supporter of Razor and lead investor of its previous Series B round, Jebsen Capital also participated in this latest round led by consumer-focused investment firm L Catterton. Jebsen Capital is excited about the path ahead for Razor as a leading global e-commerce player.

Founded in Berlin in 2020, Razor's mission is to build a next generation global consumer goods conglomerate by acquiring profitable e-commerce businesses and online merchants and providing them with the scale, expertise, and resources to expand their reach to customers worldwide. With a focus on backing businesses with the highest product quality and customer satisfaction, Razor intends to use the funding from this investment round to execute selected consolidation opportunities, to support organic growth initiatives focused on brand extensions and new product development, and to expand its international presence.

As an immediate first step of this strategy, Razor also announced that it has acquired VALOREO, the leading e-commerce player in Latin America backed by prominent institutional investors including L Catterton, Kaszek Ventures, and Presight Capital, giving Razor a significant presence in the region. Over the last 12 months, Razor Group has generated close to $400 million in Pro-Forma LTM Net Revenues.

About Jebsen Group/Jebsen Capital

Founded in 1895, Jebsen Group is a leading brand builder and a focused marketing, investment and distribution organisation. A family-owned private company with over 125 years of continuous presence in Greater China, Jebsen is committed to supporting its partners' needs in building market demand, generating sales and connecting customers across the region. Under the master brand of Jebsen, the Group has four core business lines – Motors, Beverage, Consumer and Jebsen Capital.

Jebsen Capital is the Jebsen Group's growth equity investment business line and in-house asset manager. It invests in category-defining companies that bring new products, services and experiences to the modern consumer. From offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Berlin, Jebsen Capital puts its own capital behind entrepreneurs it believes in, which enables it to be a long-term partner, not bound by fund life cycles. Partnering with Jebsen Capital allows its portfolio companies to harness more than a century of experience in building iconic brands in Greater China.

