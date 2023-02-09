JeCobi Swain is in the new Netflix Series "My Dad The Bounty Hunter" streaming on Netflix today, February 9, 2023

JeCobi Swain is definitely one to watch as he has yet another hit show out, "My Dad The Bounty Hunter" streaming now on Netflix.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JeCobi is very excited for everyone to watch My Dad The Bounty Hunter.

Jerry (Laz Alonso) is a galactic bounty hunter named Sabo Brok who takes on jobs from some bad dudes. He does it to support his two kids Lisa (Priah Ferguson) and Sean (JeCobi Swain). Unfortunately, being away from home so much meant not being there for them the way he would have wanted and ultimately caused a separation from his wife Tess (Yvonne Orji).

From creators and executive producers Everett Downing (Hair Love) and Patrick Harpin (Hotel Transylvania 2), rounding out the cast are Yvette Nicole Brown, Leslie Uggams, Rob Riggle, Jim Rash, and Jamie Chung.

JeCobi is immensely multi-talented as an actor, voice over actor, singer, athlete and dancer.



He is just making his mark in Hollywood with numerous shows and appearances such as:

HOME ECONOMIC S: JeCobi just finished Season 3 as "Kelvin" on ABC's "Home Economics", Stream on Hulu

S: JeCobi just finished Season 3 as "Kelvin" on ABC's "Home Economics", Stream on Hulu OBI-WAN-KENOBI : He played "Jayco" in the new release of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Streaming on Disney+

: He played "Jayco" in the new release of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Streaming on Disney+ RAVEN'S HOME: Recurring on Disney's "Ravens Home" The Disney Channel as Dylan

Additional projects coming soon:

" Are you there God? It's Me, Margaret" as " Freddy Barnett "

as " " "Night Court" on NBC-Guest star as "Xavier"

on NBC-Guest star as "Xavier" Lucas film animated series - Series Regular

JeCobi also voices multiple animation projects as Series Regulars:

"Little Ellen"

"Superkitties"

"Firebuds "

" " Duck and Goose "

" " The Other Side "

" as well as recurring on "Minnie Bow Tunes".

His past credits include "Troupe Zero", "Marvel's, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier", "Hometown Christmas", "Claws", and "ABC's. Child Support."

When Swain is not acting, he is a very proud big brother who loves to care for his younger sister and has a strong passion for animals. He hopes to be an exotic animal specialist and an actor/entertainer when he grows up. He thoroughly enjoys dancing for his fans on social media. Swain has high hopes to help give back to the community with a homeless shelter and dance studio to encourage and inspire others.

Instagram: jecobiswain

Contact:

DBA TALENT

***@aol.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12950541

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE DBA