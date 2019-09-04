Jed Gold Joins Mister Car Wash

"We're honored to welcome Jed as a cornerstone of this company," said John Lai, CEO. "In addition to his exceptional financial guidance, he brings a matching set of core principles and values that will help us reinforce our people-centric work culture as we continue to grow."

"I am thrilled to be joining such a great organization as Mister Car Wash. With a demonstrated track record of growth and success, the Mister Car Wash Team is building a dynasty. I am excited to be part of it as we scale the business and take it to the next level," said Gold.

Gold holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Utah and an M.B.A. from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business.

About Mister Car Wash

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash (www.mistercarwash.com) is an equal opportunity employer operating 300+ car washes and 32 express lubes in 21 states. The Mister Car Wash brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and our commitment to creating memorable customer experiences. Our people are what make us successful and allow us to achieve these high standards. We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining top talent, developing best-in-class training programs and investing in employee benefits to cultivate a positive company culture.

