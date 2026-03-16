JED Issues 2026 Alert on Technology, Policy, and Economic Trends Affecting Youth Mental Health

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jed Foundation (JED), a nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for teens and young adults, issued a national call for stronger protections for youth mental health amid accelerating technologies, eroding social connections, and shrinking public support networks.

Young people deserve strong and stable support systems. JED underscores the need for safer digital systems and robust public resources.

The Jed Foundation (JED) The Jed Foundation (JED) The Jed Foundation (JED)

Impact of Digital Systems on Youth Mental Health

"Young people are growing up in systems that are fragmenting, automating, and, in some cases, withdrawing human care," says John MacPhee, JED CEO. "The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and social media in everyday life is reshaping emotional development, and we should act quickly to ensure youth well-being is prioritized."

The speed and scale of AI outpace the development of safety standards and clear accountability to protect youth. As AI-driven platforms replace personal interactions, isolation and anxiety have increased among youth.

"Evidence suggests AI is already contributing to suicidal ideation and planning, underscoring the need for policymakers to require safety-by-design defaults and establish explicit boundaries around what AI can and can't do," MacPhee adds.

Progress will depend on treating AI as a powerful system that influences youth development and demands the same level of clinical rigor, transparency, and responsibility as any other mental health intervention.

Threats to Mental Health Funding and Access

Strengthening youth-specific crisis response is urgent as suicide and suicide attempts remain a serious concern. In a time of greater need for mental health supports, access to critical care is threatened through cuts in services for LGBTQ+ youth, changes in Medicaid policy, and increases in health care premiums.

To address funding cuts, coordinated cross-sector efforts must be made to ensure that young people consistently receive vital services and support when they need them most.

Rising Youth Isolation and Social Disconnection

Social fabric is fraying as digital interactions replace in-person connections. More than 40% of Gen Z adults report never having had a romantic relationship in their teens, according to research from the Survey Center on American Life. More than 75% of young men reporting mental health struggles are reluctant to tell their parents, and 60% worry what others would think if they sought help, according to findings from Track Youth Mental Health.

Addressing this challenge requires investment in schools, community-based organizations, and peer leadership opportunities that serve as everyday relational hubs to connect and build supportive relationships.

JED's Commitment and Path Forward

JED is committed to meeting this moment with care, urgency, and collaboration. To date, JED has partnered with nearly 1,500 schools and organizations that serve approximately 8 million youth per year, and has reached more than 21 million stakeholders through campaigns, training, digital resources, and strategic advising, according to MacPhee. Through these partnerships, JED helps organizations implement its Comprehensive Approach to Mental Health Promotion and Suicide Prevention.

"To deepen our impact, reach more young people, and strengthen the systems that support youth mental health and suicide prevention, we need the continued support of and collaboration with partners across programmatic, financial, and community sectors," says MacPhee. "Progress is possible when we respond to systems under strain with sustained, human-centered commitment."

About The Jed Foundation (JED)

The Jed Foundation (JED) is a nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for our nation's teens and young adults. JED partners with high schools and colleges to strengthen their mental health, substance misuse, and suicide prevention programs and systems. JED also drives programs and policy at the national level, develops resources for young people and the adults in their lives, and leads anti-stigma campaigns to encourage young people to seek help when they need it. For more information, users can visit jedfoundation.org.

Contact

PangeaGlobe

PangeaGlobe on behalf of The Jed Foundation (JED)

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SOURCE The Jed Foundation (JED)