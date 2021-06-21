Jeddah Superdome features site-made Geometrica structure

Described as Saudi Arabia's "most prestigious event venue" by client Sela Sports Company, the Jeddah Superdome contributes to the Kingdom's trade, culture and tourism development in an ambitious program titled "Saudi Vision 2030."

Saudi Vision 2030 seeks to diversify the Saudi Arabian economy, reduce its dependence on oil and accelerate development. Jeddah, the country's economic and tourism capital, on the west coast, is a focus of investment and development.

In line with the Saudi Vision 2030 framework, Sela Sports Company, the Kingdom's premier events-management company, launched a 2020 initiative to build a new, world-class, multipurpose venue with the capacity to host the largest events: fairs, concerts, exhibits, sports and specialty shows. The concept: a monumental geodesic dome spanning a record 210 meters (689 feet).

"Losberger De Boer's in-house design team, along with our trusted consultant Geometrica, designed the dome's concept. We were able to complete the frame three days ahead of schedule [as revised by the coronavirus pandemic], despite the challenging conditions. We went on to complete the remaining works within the agreed time frames," said Waleed Khaled, regional sales director for Losberger De Boer Middle East.

"We couldn't have met the project's tight deadline if we manufactured and shipped from our factory" said Francisco Castaño, Geometrica's CEO, "so we shipped, instead, a 13-person team and one production line, along with our structural joints, from Monterrey to Jeddah in early March."

Construction started at the perimeter ring and progressed ring by ring towards the apex. Throughout the build, the structure was always self-supporting; no scaffolding nor propping towers were used. "We finished the free-span dome structure in August, and LDB installed the fabric cladding in November," said Castaño. Geometrica's unique technology enabled both the rapid design and local fabrication of the Jeddah Superdome, accelerating its delivery.

The dome's 210m span is entirely free of internal columns. The height at its apex is 46m (151 feet). The roof area is 39,800 square meters (9.8 acres). The geodesic structure sits on a steel ring beam and columns that allow for unprecedented flexibility of layout and access throughout its perimeter.

The Jeddah Superdome is now open to the public. Its very first exhibition featured, fittingly, the region's accomplishments and development projects, including the Superdome itself.

Said LDB's Khaled, "It was a pleasure working with Geometrica on this project, and we are looking forward to many more."

About Geometrica

Geometrica® is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and installation of long-span dome and space frame structures. The construction of Geometrica's steel or aluminum structures is based on an incredibly strong mechanical connector that allows for unlimited forms in architectural, industrial, agricultural and bulk storage settings. Based in Houston, TX, and Monterrey, Mexico, Geometrica enlists a worldwide team of representatives, resellers and installers, and its products can be found in more than 40 countries. For news and updates, follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook, or visit Geometrica.com.

