JEDMED Joins MellingMedical's Lineup of Medical Products Providers

JEDMED's meticulously crafted surgical equipment headed to the Federal Health System

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MellingMedical today announced it has reached an agreement with St. Louis-based JEDMED to distribute the company's meticulously crafted surgical equipment and ophthalmic, dental, and ENT instruments to facilities across the federal health care system. The company credited MellingMedical's status as an SBA-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and extensive experience in federal contracting as the deciding factor in its decision to work together.

"As an employee-owned company, we hold ourselves to a higher standard when it comes to choosing our alliances," said Chris Swift, President and CEO of JEDMED. "From our conversations with MellingMedical and seeing so many companies who trust them, it quickly became clear they not only know the rules of federal contracting, they play by the rules in every case. That kind of integrity is essential for a company like us. We can't wait to get to work."

Founded in 1978, JEDMED is a 100-percent employee-owned company that offers a wide range of products from the highest quality German crafted surgical instruments to the latest in endoscopic video technology. Their wide array of products provides customers with a "one stop shop" experience and their passion for customer service ensures a prompt and professional buying experience.

"We are constantly on the lookout for companies who not only offer top-notch technology, but also have a reputation for high integrity. JEDMED wins on both counts," said Chris Melling, founder and CEO of MellingMedical. "Their selection of top-quality surgical instrumentation, delivered through partnerships with gifted instrument makers that turn raw steel into finely honed tools, make them a trusted surgical implements provider. We are delighted to introduce them to the federal health care system."

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, an SBA-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule and ECAT capabilities, providing innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions to all 172 VA Medical Centers and 1,138 VA Outpatient Clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). To learn more, visit MellingMedical.com.

About JEDMED

For more than 45 years, The Employee-Owners of JEDMED have delivered products of unsurpassed quality and backed them with dedicated service and support. As a 100% Employee-Owned company, all employees have a vested interest in complete customer satisfaction now and in the future. Founded on the principle that providing unsurpassed customer support before, during, and after the sale is ultimately the key to their success, JEDMED specializes in ENT, ophthalmology, dental, telemedicine, audiology, and speech pathology solutions. To learn more, visit JEDMED.com.

