Jedora Releases Jewelry Trends Report for Summer 2024

Online jewelry marketplace releases summer guide with the latest fine jewelry trends, supports girls' education with new storefront partnership

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the seasons change, so do consumer preferences and behaviors. Today Jedora, a leading direct-to-consumer jewelry marketplace, released its summer 2024 seasonal trend report. Jedora's seasonal report outlines the latest fine jewelry styles forecasted by an accomplished team of gemology and fashion experts.

Educating consumers on the latest jewelry trends, Jedora's summer trends report assists consumers in shopping for emerging jewelry styles and curating their own accessory collections through the company's online shopping experience. Consumers will be equipped with expert insights from Jedora's team of highly skilled gemologists, diamontologists, buyers and styling experts who maintain a deep knowledge of the fine jewelry industry.

"At Jedora, we are committed to guiding shoppers through the vibrant landscape of jewelry and helping them to discover trends that align with their personal style preferences," said Lori Kluempke, Senior Vice President of Jedora. "We are delighted to unveil our latest insights into the ever-shifting world of fashion and accessories."

The online marketplace provides a seamless shopping experience for consumers and has become a trusted leader in identifying trends within the jewelry world. Jedora's summer report provides insights into the industry's biggest design elements slated for the coming months with an array of looks like chain necklaces, floral motifs, statement hoops, and more.

Summer trends in jewelry, watches, and loose gemstones for 2024 include:

Linked In – Chains will remain one of the summer's biggest trends in fashion and accessories. Complement and customize any outfit with chain necklaces of any length and style, including rope chains, paperclip, herringbone, and many more.

– Chains will remain one of the summer's biggest trends in fashion and accessories. Complement and customize any outfit with chain necklaces of any length and style, including rope chains, paperclip, herringbone, and many more. Flower Power – 1970s-inspired jewelry like floral motifs, bright colors, and unconventional shapes will add a touch of beauty and fun to your ensemble this season.

– 1970s-inspired jewelry like floral motifs, bright colors, and unconventional shapes will add a touch of beauty and fun to your ensemble this season. Statement Silvers – Sterling silver jewelry is a staple for any season, but the shiny and sleek metal will top the trends list this summer. From dainty rings and earrings to a bold necklace or bracelet, sterling silver will take center stage in several categories of jewelry.

– Sterling silver jewelry is a staple for any season, but the shiny and sleek metal will top the trends list this summer. From dainty rings and earrings to a bold necklace or bracelet, sterling silver will take center stage in several categories of jewelry. Sculptural Minimalism – Sculptural jewelry with free-flowing shapes and imperfect lines will remain on trend as the months get warmer. Statement cuffs, stackable bangles, and other sculpture-inspired items will complete any summer look.

– Sculptural jewelry with free-flowing shapes and imperfect lines will remain on trend as the months get warmer. Statement cuffs, stackable bangles, and other sculpture-inspired items will complete any summer look. Going in Circles – It comes as no surprise that hoop earrings will continue to steal the show this summer. Whether they are gold, sterling silver, or mixed-metal designs, bold statement hoops are a must-have summer accessory to have fun with your style.

– It comes as no surprise that hoop earrings will continue to steal the show this summer. Whether they are gold, sterling silver, or mixed-metal designs, bold statement hoops are a must-have summer accessory to have fun with your style. A Timeless Trend – Mixed metals aren't just for jewelry; we're seeing the rise of mixed metals and delicate dials in women's watches.

One of Jedora's luxury storefronts, Myne USA, has announced that it will donate a percentage of the profits from its new 'Star Power' earrings to Malala Fund, an international, non-profit organization that advocates for girls' education. Now through 2025, Jedora shoppers can purchase the Star Power studs in sterling silver or gold over sterling silver on Jedora.com, and Myne will donate 10% of its profits from the sale toward girls' access to education in Pakistan.*

Handcrafted in California, Myne USA transforms exceptionally rare, ethically sourced natural emeralds into stunning fine jewelry. The jewels are crafted with the finest materials and meticulous attention to detail by the women of Islamabad in Pakistan. The Star Power studs have been specifically designed to spotlight traceable Swat Valley emeralds with a cross-cultural and meaningful motif. Myne USA is part of the Myne London jewelry collection.

For more information about Jedora and to shop summer trends in jewelry, visit www.jedora.com

*This promotion is not sponsored by Jedora.

About Jedora:

Jedora, a jewelry, watches, and loose gemstones marketplace, is owned by Multimedia Commerce Group Inc. (MCGI), a leading D2C company. Partnering with best-in-class brands by invitation only, Jedora enables consumers to explore and discover the world of both classic and innovative on-trend jewelry, watches, and loose gemstones from around the globe, right from the comfort of their homes. The marketplace is vertically oriented, uniquely branded and technology-enabled, providing an easy way to both shop the full landscape of items and choices, or discover specific brands all with a click of a button. With customer experience at the center of the platform, Jedora will also provide educational jewelry information and easy navigation for consumers to discover and explore based on customized and individual buying habits.

