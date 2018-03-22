Jedox Announces Diamond Sponsorship of Qlik Qonnections 2018

FREIBURG, Germany, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jedox AG, leading vendor of Enterprise Planning and Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software solutions, today announced that it will be a Diamond Sponsor of Qonnections 2018, the global customer and partner conference of leading data analytics software company Qlik. The conference will be held April 23 – 26 2018 at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida, with over 3,000 data experts, analysts, business users, and partners expected to join the event.

Jedox brings its seamless Enterprise Planning platform to Qlik's global user and partner conference.

"After a great debut in 2017, we're honored that Jedox has been invited as a Diamond Sponsor to this year's Qonnections conference," said Kay-Ingo Greve, CEO at Jedox. "Jedox enables Qlik users to expand their Qlik Sense dashboards with powerful planning, budgeting, and forecasting functionality. We will showcase how Qlik customers can be more competitive by transforming Qlik insights into execution – integrating their BI platform with an enterprise-class strategic and operational planning solution."

Both companies have formed a strategic partnership in 2016, enabling organizations to leverage their analytics investment for a unified planning and reporting solution. Qlik customers around the globe, such as Europe's leading caravan manufacturer Hymer, construction engineering company Gruner, and sport association Swiss Ski, have chosen Jedox to transform their Enterprise Planning processes and derive long-term ROI from their existing analytics solution.

"Jedox is a great partner in helping customers improve their enterprise planning by maximizing the value of data-driven insights from Qlik through a seamless integration with our Qlik Sense APIs," said Drew Clarke, SVP - Office of Strategy Management at Qlik. "We welcome Jedox as a Diamond Sponsor at Qonnections 2018, and look forward to the Jedox team showcasing the power of analytics to impact unified plans and budgets that deliver transformative value to customers."

More than 50 channel partners worldwide, including Qlik Elite Partners Icon Resources (Asia), Seidor (Spain), and Axis Group (USA), have already extended their solution portfolio with Jedox so that their clients can stay in the loop with integrated analytics and performance management: "We have been a Qlik partner for almost 10 years and we think that Jedox is a perfect fit. Working together with Jedox and Qlik, we can now meet all customer requirements from data visualization and analytics to budgeting and forecasting in one unified software solution," said Peter Ellerau, Managing Director at Qlik Elite Solution Provider HighCoordination.

At Qonnections, Jedox will present "Jedox & Qlik: The Perfect Combination to Move from Data Analysis to Business Acceleration," a session designed to help Qlik customers and partners get more value from their analytics data. For a look at Jedox's Qonnections agenda, to discover more Jedox sessions or to sign up for a personal demo at the Jedox conference booth #501, visit https://www.qlikqonnections.com.

About Jedox:

Jedox simplifies planning, analysis, and reporting with one unified and cloud-based software suite. Jedox empowers decision makers and business users across all departments and helps them work smarter, streamline business collaboration, and make insight-based decisions with confidence. Over 2,300 organizations in 140 countries use Jedox for real-time planning on the web, in the cloud, and on any device. Jedox is a leading Corporate Performance Management solution provider with offices on four continents and with over 200 certified business partners. Independent analysts such as Howard Dresner and BARC recognize Jedox for its leading enterprise planning solutions. Simplify planning with Jedox and start your free trial today: www.jedox.com

Contact:

Diana Kuch

Head of PR

diana.kuch@jedox.com

+(49) 761 15147 0

Related Links

Jedox - Simplify Planning

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jedox-announces-diamond-sponsorship-of-qlik-qonnections-2018-300618254.html

SOURCE Jedox

Related Links

http://www.jedox.com

