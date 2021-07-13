Jeeng Posts Double-Digit Monthly Growth, Expands Customer & Staff Roster as Content Creators' Demand for Personalized, Automated Messaging Grows

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeeng, formerly PowerInbox, the trusted audience engagement and monetization partner for content creators and publishers, today announced the company has achieved significant year over year growth, adding several new marquee content creators to its fast-growing roster.

To meet growing demand for its email and push notification monetization solution, the company has also welcomed customer success and MarTech veteran Daniel Caplin as general manager of monetization.

As the digital publishing industry adapts to a cookie-less future and aims to reduce reliance on social media to drive traffic, publishers like Meredith Corporation, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Recurrent Ventures, US Magazine and Farmers' Almanac have turned to Jeeng for 1:1 audience engagement and monetization over channels they can control. With its exclusive AI-driven solution, Jeeng delivers customized content and advertising to subscribers over email, push notifications and web with an automated system, allowing publishers to meet audience's expectations for a personalized digital experience at scale.

Personalized Content Drives Engagement & Revenue

Jeeng's content personalization engine matches the right content to the right subscriber based on their known interests and likes, while its monetization solution integrates directly with Google Ad Manager, allowing publishers to easily traffic existing GAM inventory into emails, push notifications and even mobile news readers to drive new revenue.

"Because we're able to send content that caters to a readers' particular interests, instead of generic batch-and-blast emails, our click-thru rates and traffic on our website have both increased," said Frank Pagano, digital marketing manager at Farmers' Almanac. "Plus, we can track what each user engages with, and what they don't, to continuously refine our content recommendations and timing. No other service provider offers this capability, and it's become one of our most stable revenue streams, boosting revenue from email and push alone by 110% a month."

Meredith Corporation, the leading media company reaching nearly 95 percent of all U.S. women and more than 190 million American consumers every month with brands like PEOPLE, Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, REAL SIMPLE, Southern Living among many others, has recently tapped Jeeng to monetize its unsold Apple News inventory.

"We've enlisted Jeeng because of their proven expertise for filling vacant inventory. With their support, we are now able to achieve 100% news reader monetization rather than the typical fill rate of just 30% by leveraging our existing GAM inventory to backfill vacant space. Jeeng's partnership has been a tremendous advantage for us," said Rich Zeroth, VP of Programmatic Monetization at Meredith.

Caplin Drives Monetization Innovation

As paywalls and popups have left publishers struggling to find viable ways to monetize their content, Jeeng's monetization platform has evolved to provide effective, CPC-based advertising in email, push notifications, web and news readers to help publishers monetize audience actions, not just opens. The platform also helps advertisers reach highly engaged audiences who are more likely to click or convert.

Caplin, a 20+ year marketing industry veteran, has joined Jeeng to lead the company's monetization innovation, to offer publishers and advertisers new strategies to overcome challenges like the demise of cookies and Apple's new mail privacy protection features.

A serial founder and seasoned executive in the digital space, Caplin came to Jeeng after seven years with email marketing automation company WhatCounts, where he most recently served as company President, along with previous roles as VP of Creative Services, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Customer Officer. He is also founder of DCAP Consulting, and an adviser and investor at MIME, Inc., where he's helped companies overcome workflow and communication challenges to accelerate business growth for companies like Cox Media and Scoutmob.

"What Jeeng offers is truly unique in the industry—it's the only platform built specifically for publishers and it's the only one that focuses on actual engagement, not just views," Caplin said. "This approach, along with our automated execution, has proven to help publishers drive business growth with almost zero effort."

Jeeng's purpose-built audience engagement and monetization solutions for content creators and publishers include integrated multi-channel personalized messaging and monetization, as well as a robust advertiser network that helps brands reach millions of loyal, engaged subscribers through emails, push notifications, web and newsreaders ever month.



About Jeeng

Jeeng, formerly PowerInbox, provides personalized, automated and multichannel messaging solutions allowing publishers to drive new revenue with personalized audience engagement. With Jeeng, publishers can better own and optimize their audiences – focusing on automated, cross-channel messaging tailored to audience interest, easily managed and supported by a dynamic messaging platform. Venture backed, Jeeng supports 150 million unique users a month from over 650 leading publishers including VICE Media, The Atlantic, Crain's, HarperCollins and Vox Media. For more information about Jeeng, visit www.jeeng.com.

