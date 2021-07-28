Jeeng's New AdServe for Push Lets Publishers Monetize Push Notifications with Existing GAM Ad Inventory

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeeng, the trusted audience engagement and monetization partner for publishers, today announced the launch of its new AdServe for Push, the first solution of its kind that allows publishers to traffic ads from their Google Ad Manager (GAM) inventory into browser-based push notifications.

The new capability enables publishers to easily monetize this fast-growing channel using existing ad inventory directly from GAM, extending their direct-sold campaigns to create a valuable new revenue stream with set-it-and-forget-it ease.

According to recent data, consumers' desire for browser-based push notifications has doubled over the last year and nearly 60% say they're open to receiving ads through push from publishers they trust. This growing adoption gives publishers a prime opportunity to add push as a new engagement and monetization channel.

AdServe for Push works by pulling ads directly from a publisher's existing GAM inventory. This not only provides a new monetization channel for publishers but also a new engagement channel for brand advertisers to get their content in front of a highly engaged audience, all with almost zero effort. Ad distribution can be manually configured and scheduled, or publishers can let the automated platform do the work on a prescribed cadence.

Publishers can track push ad campaign performance alongside web and email ad programs directly from the GAM dashboard, all in one familiar system. To fill in any gaps, publishers can also tap into Jeeng's AdFill solution to automatically backfill any vacant spots to ensure 100% monetization.

AdServe for Push compliments the company's Jeeng Push product that leverages its exclusive algorithm to automatically curate, configure and distribute personalized content to subscribers via push. Publishers can curate content for distribution manually or let the platform's AI select compelling content based on subscribers' known preferences and behaviors.

"Having a multi-channel engagement and monetization strategy based on first-party data is becoming crucial for publishers in overcoming the loss of cookies and reducing dependence on search and social," said Jeeng GM of Messaging Jonathan Stefansky. "Our push products give publishers control over their own destiny when it comes to audience engagement, driving traffic and growing revenue. Our integration with GAM just makes monetization that much easier."

To learn more about Jeeng's automated, personalized messaging and monetization platform that's purpose-built for publishers, visit www.jeeng.com.

About Jeeng

Jeeng, formerly PowerInbox, provides personalized, automated and multichannel messaging solutions allowing publishers to drive new revenue with personalized audience engagement. With Jeeng, publishers can better own and optimize their audiences – focusing on automated, cross-channel messaging tailored to audience interest, easily managed and supported by a dynamic messaging platform. Venture backed, Jeeng supports 150 million unique users a month from over 650 leading publishers including VICE Media, The Atlantic, Sinclair, Meredith, Crain's, HarperCollins and Vox Media. For more information about Jeeng, visit www.jeeng.com.

