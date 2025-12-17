Jeenie Caps 2025 with Inc. 5000 Ranking and Other Industry Honors

Remote interpreting platform celebrates a breakout year of national awards, executive thought leadership, and scalable quality.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeenie, the mobile platform for AI+Human multilingual & multicultural communication revolutionizing language access, today announced the close of a landmark year defined by rapid market adoption and culminating in their most recent national recognition on the Inc. 5000 list.

Jeenie’s interpreting platform enables multilingual and multicultural communication in under eight seconds across hundreds of languages.

Heading into 2026, Jeenie continues to set the benchmark for quality and scale, supporting their proprietary network of 20,000+ linguists across 160+ countries. With a 4.9/5-star client rating, Jeenie continues to outperform the industry with an 8-second average connection time, expertise in rare languages, and rigorous quality standards.

2025 Awards & Recognition: This year, the industry recognized Jeenie as a leader in equitable healthcare access, as well as Jeenie's leadership:

Inc. 5000 : Ranked #271 overall, #4 in Washington, DC, and #24 among software companies on the list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies.

: Ranked and on the list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies. Stevie® Awards : Silver Winner for Healthcare Company of the Year.

: Silver Winner for EY Entrepreneur of the Year : CEO Kirsten Brecht Baker named a Mid-Atlantic Finalist.

: CEO Kirsten Brecht Baker named a Mid-Atlantic Finalist. Washingtonian: Kirsten Brecht Baker recognized as a 2025 Tech Titan .

Kirsten Brecht Baker recognized as a 2025 . Washington Weekly: Featured as a D.C. "Trailblazing Change" leader.

"Building a more equitable future requires relentless curiosity that drives innovation, and a community of bold problem-solvers." Said CEO Kirsten Brecht Baker. "This recognition belongs to our entire team and our community of 20,000+ linguists who wake up every day committed to closing the communication gap in healthcare and beyond. We are not just building a platform; we are building a movement that emphasizes the power of technology combined with humans to ensure that the most vulnerable among us are served, without leaving them behind."

About Jeenie:

Jeenie is an AI+human interpreting platform built for the fast-paced needs of modern healthcare and trusted across industries. We connect clinicians and patients to medically-qualified interpreters in hundreds of languages in under 8 seconds, by video or audio, on any device. For low-risk conversations, Jeenie's AI interpreter provides instant translation and an escalation feature to reach a live interpreter at the tap of a button. We lead the industry in quality at a 4.9/5 star rating, making Jeenie the modern standard for fast, accurate, and culturally competent communication in healthcare—and anywhere language access matters.

Media Contact:

Christy Puller, Head of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Jeenie