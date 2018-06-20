Jeeo Keeps Smart Home Simple And Focuses On Accelerating Adoption In The Home

"Our mission at Jeeo is to make today's connected homes even more useful by offering control over multiple smart home devices in every room," said Sung Choi, vice president of marketing at Jeeo. "Rather than focusing on a single smart home segment, our strategy is to quickly expand our product offering with a portfolio of smart home devices including smart doorbells, cameras, smart locks, smart ovens, smart robot vacuums and more all unified by one app. Additionally, every product will offer voice control to make it second-nature to turn on lights, cook a meal in the oven or cool your family room just by asking."

Jeeo will demonstrate its new Jeeo Smart Wi-Fi LED Light Bulbs and Smart Wi-Fi Plugs for the first time at CE Week (June 20-21) held at the River Pavilion, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. Find Jeeo at Westinghouse Electronics booth (CH18).

Jeeo Smart Wi-Fi LED Light Bulbs are dimmable, 800 lumens (equivalent to 60W incandescent bulb) and come in white and color variations. Both models require no hub and connects directly to home Wi-Fi, brightness and scheduling control via Jeeo Smart Home App (iOS 8 or higher/Android 4.1 or higher). The color bulb offers additional circadian mode to dynamically adjust light intensity, color and temperature. LED bulbs offer up to 80 percent energy savings compared to a 40 to 60W incandescent bulb.

Jeeo offers two smart plug models, the Smart Wi-Fi Plug and Smart Wi-Fi Plug+. Both models can remotely manage any plug-in device from anywhere using the Jeeo Smart Home App, no hub is required and connects directly to home Wi-Fi. Both plugs feature remote power switch, count down and timer, while the Smart Wi-Fi Plug+ offers power management function to monitor energy use.

All Jeeo smart home devices are designed to work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control.

Jeeo Smart Wi-Fi Plugs and Smart Wi-Fi LED Light Bulbs will be available in July 2018 at Jeeo Online Store (www.jeeosmarthome.com), Amazon Marketplace and at select national retailers.

Headquartered in Diamond Bar, Calif., Jeeo is a value-based smart home brand focused on delivering intuitive devices and software with a holistic approach to accelerate the adoption of smart home technology. Jeeo aims to make smart home devices more accessible without complicated setup and give users control of their home. Jeeo portfolio of products will comprise of a family of smart home devices—including smart plugs, smart bulbs, smart doorbells and security cameras, smart locks, smart thermostats, smart ovens to smart robot vacuums, and more—unified by Jeeo Smart Home App to complete today's connected homes. Visit Jeeo at www.jeeosmarthome.com.

