Jeep® and Bestop Expand Partnership

Bestop® to offer Jeep branded soft tops beginning fall of 2022

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 35 years of exclusively providing premium factory soft tops for Jeep® Wrangler, the Jeep brand has chosen Bestop® to offer three official Jeep-licensed soft tops to JK Wrangler owners.

The world famous Trektop™, Trektop® Glide™, and Trektop Pro™ will be available in Premium Twill and Black Diamond fabrics at Bestop.com and supporting Bestop resellers. This latest collection will be the first time a premium Bestop soft top will showcase the Jeep brand on select tops.

"Jeep and Bestop have a long history of being a part of each other's story. Together we have inspired people to enjoy the outdoors, open air, and the driving adventure. We're proud to be on the road – and off the road – with them." said Scott Baird, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Bestop. "This is a special opportunity for our Wrangler family to fit their Jeep vehicles with the brand they love and the quality they deserve."

"The Jeep brand is defined by open-air freedom, and Bestop has been a key partner in developing that for the Jeep customer," said Jim Morrison, Senior Vice President and head of Jeep brand North America. "Responding to the Jeep community with these new JK tops is a great way to give our customers what they are looking for."

About Jeep

Jeep is an American automobile company owned by multinational corporation Stellantis. Jeep has been part of Chrysler since 1987, when Chrysler acquired the Jeep brand, along with remaining assets, from its previous owner American Motors Corporation.

About Bestop

Owned by Kinderhook Industries, Bestop Inc. is the world's largest manufacturer of soft tops and fabric accessories made with North American-made craftsmanship. Bestop is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries and a sister company of Tuffy Security Products, Baja Designs, PRP, Softtopper, SpeedStrap, BullRing and Status. For more information, visit www.bestop.com , call 800-845-3567 or email [email protected] . You can also follow-on Instagram @bestopteam Facebook: @BestopTeam, Twitter: @Bestop_Team.

