Jeep® and Ram Truck Brands Dominate Annual Northwest Automotive Press Association (NWAPA) "Mudfest"

Jeep® and Ram Truck brand vehicles cleaned up at the 24th annual "Mudfest" competition hosted by the Northwest Automotive Press Association (NWAPA). Jeep and Ram won three of the six vehicle categories with the all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler taking home top honors, being voted "Northwest Outdoor Activity Vehicle of the Year" by automotive journalist members of NWAPA.



"Jeep has taken the Wrangler to a new level, adding safety, technology and on-road refinement to its unparalleled off-road prowess. NWAPA members were impressed by the Wrangler's performance both on and off the road," said John Vincent, President of NWAPA. "The 2019 Ram 1500 once again raises the bar for full-size pickup comfort and refinement. It features a cabin that rivals luxury cars, and capability to do any work that it is asked."



In addition to taking overall top honors, the 2018 Jeep Wrangler was also named the winner of the Compact and Mid-size Utility class and the Extreme Capability class.



The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel won the Pickups category. Rebel topped a field that included entries from every pickup truck manufacturer in the U.S. market.



"The Jeep Wrangler and the Ram 1500 Rebel have well-earned reputations for capability," said Mike Manley, Head of Jeep & Ram Brands. "Winning a head-to-head third-party off-road comparison test, such as Mudfest, is clearly yet another strong endorsement for the Jeep and Ram brands."



More than 25 NWAPA automotive journalists spent two days testing vehicles on paved and off-road routes. Testing took place at The Ridge Motorsports Park in Shelton, Washington. Journalists tested 26 vehicles from 16 manufacturers to select winners in six categories: Subcompact Utility, Compact and Mid-size Utility, Family Utility, Premium Utility, Trucks and Extreme Capability. The overall winner, the all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler was selected from the category winners to be named the 2018 Northwest Outdoor Activity Vehicle of the Year.



About the Jeep Wrangler

The iconic 2018 Jeep Wrangler – the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world – delivers unmatched off-road capability with legendary four-wheel drive and is produced with more than seven decades of 4x4 engineering experience. Powertrain options include a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 and an all-new 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine. Wrangler continues to offer a body-on-frame design, front and rear five-link suspension system, solid axles, electronic lockers, and is one of the few mid-size SUVs that offer a six-speed manual transmission, in addition to its available eight-speed automatic.



About the 2019 Ram 1500

The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 is a no compromise truck, leading in durability, efficiency and technology The Ram 1500 is the strongest ever, yet also is the lightest, eliminating 225 pounds through the use of high-strength steels. The 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel is even more capable, featuring new 18-inch wheels with 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires driven by an electronic-locking rear differential. Newly designed Bilstein shocks feature remote reservoirs to keep the shocks cool and work with unique rear suspension geometry to keep the tires in traction. Rebel also includes hill-descent control for more off-road prowess. Hefty tow hooks feature wide bumper openings to ease use and the underbody protection features skid plates on the transfer case, steering system, oil pan and gas tank. 2019 Ram 1500 defines the future of pickup trucks with innovative design, highest quality materials and class-exclusive technology.

