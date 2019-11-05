Jeep® brand and U.S. Army veteran Noah Galloway honor veterans of the U.S Armed Forces with “Jeep® Gladiator to Gladiator” digital and social contest

This Veterans Day, the Jeep® brand, with Purple Heart recipient and U.S. Army veteran Noah Galloway, celebrates the veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces with the launch of the "Jeep® Gladiator to Gladiator" digital and social contest, giving consumers an opportunity to nominate one veteran for a chance to win an all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

To enter, participants must submit a personal 60-second (or less) video explaining why the veteran of their choice is a "Gladiator" in their life. The video will be judged by the Jeep brand, with Galloway, who will choose the winner. Submissions will be accepted Tuesday, November 5 through Thursday, November 30 at jeepgladiatortogladiator.com. The winner will be announced in early December.

"The Jeep brand's long-standing legacy of supporting our armed forces goes back nearly 80 years," said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA North America. "This year, with Purple Heart recipient and combat veteran Noah Galloway, we wanted to find a way to honor those who have selflessly served our country. Our 'Gladiator to Gladiator' initiative gives our Jeep brand fans and followers the opportunity to acknowledge the veterans in their lives and give one the chance to take home an all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon."

Consumers can learn more details about the "Jeep Gladiator to Gladiator" contest and how to enter by watching this video featuring Galloway and by visiting jeepgladiatortogladiator.com.

This is the Jeep brand's second collaboration with Galloway this year; they teamed up last April to launch the "Find Your Freedom" contest.

All-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator

The all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator, the most off-road capable midsize truck ever, builds on a rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep trucks with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility and best-in-class towing and 4x4 payload.

Available with three different powertrain combinations and equipped with a versatile cargo box, Gladiator is built to handle the demands of an active lifestyle while delivering an open-air driving experience in a design that is unmistakably Jeep. Combining traditional Jeep attributes with strong truck credentials, the Jeep Gladiator is a unique vehicle capable of taking passengers and cargo anywhere. A multitude of technology features, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and safety features, such as Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, adaptive cruise control and Forward Collision Warning-Plus, further Gladiator's appeal.

All Gladiator models are Trail Rated with a badge indicating that the vehicle is designed to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions identified by five key consumer-oriented performance categories: traction, ground clearance, maneuverability, articulation and water fording. Gladiator Rubicon models are equipped with signature red tow hooks, Rock-Trac® 4x4 system, featuring a two-speed transfer case with a 4:1 low-range gear ratio, front and rear heavy-duty Dana 44 axles, Tru-Lok® electric front- and rear-axle lockers, segment-exclusive electronic sway bar disconnect, cab and bed rock rails and standard 33-inch Falken Wildpeak All-Terrain off-road tires.

About Jeep Brand

Built on more than 75 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

