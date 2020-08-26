Jeep® brand announces #JeepTopCanine winner, Bear, on National Dog Day

The Jeep® brand announced Bear as its #JeepTopCanine winner, as voted by fans. Bear, who was chosen from thousands of entries for the honor, has been crowned the favorite dog among the eight finalists. Named the first-ever #JeepTopCanine on National Dog Day, Bear will appear as the newest (and cutest) face of the Jeep brand across its social media channels, appearing in exclusive content for the next year, until National Dog Day 2021.

"As the true cult SUV brand revered around the world for its off-road legacy, Jeep owners share a love of adventure and freedom, and it's almost an unwritten law that if you take out your Jeep SUV, your dog is coming with you," said Olivier Francois, Chief Marketing Officer, FCA. "It's that same devotion for their 'best friends' that our fans share for their Jeep vehicles. We saw it throughout our first-ever #JeepTopCanine search, giving our fans the opportunity to share and connect with fellow Jeep brand enthusiasts about their shared passions, reaching millions of fans through views and engagements across our social media channels and digital website throughout July and August."

Jeep enthusiasts are known to have their dogs buckled up with them as they seek out adventure, proudly featuring them along with their favorite Jeep vehicle in social media content through the years. This year, Jeep owners, fans and followers were able to post the best photo of their pup with their Jeep vehicle, and tag it with #JeepTopCanine on Instagram and Twitter, or upload it to www.JeepTopCanine.com, to enter.

In 2018, the Jeep brand was named the first-ever automotive brand to be recognized by The Gathering as a "cult brand."

Jeep Brand

Built on nearly 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

Follow Jeep and FCA news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep or https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep or www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep or www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

SOURCE FCA

Related Links

http://www.fcanorthamerica.com

