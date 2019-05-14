Jeep® Brand Announces Winner of "Find Your Freedom" Social Contest

The Jeep® brand announced Steven Scott from Poway, California, as the winner of its "Find Your Freedom" social contest, which launched last month as part of the brand's #4X4DAY celebration. Consumers who pre-ordered the all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition during the one-day opportunity were exclusively eligible to enter the "Find Your Freedom" contest, which gave them the chance to win what the Gladiator offers: Jeep Freedom. More specifically, they had the chance to win one-year's salary of $100,000, so they could take the time off to enjoy the Jeep lifestyle. To enter, consumers submitted their personal "Gladiator" videos, which were judged by the Jeep brand with U.S. Army veteran Noah Galloway. More information available here. The entire run of 4,190 Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition vehicles sold out in the one-day pre-order opportunity on Jeep 4x4 Day (April 4, 2019).



"Steven's determination and fortitude to pursue his love of outdoor adventures in the face of a life-changing obstacle inspired all of us here at the Jeep brand," said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Jeep Brand, FCA - North America. "In addition to awarding $100,000 to let Steven and his wife Jocelyn fulfill their wish of taking the year off from work to rediscover their passion for off-roading, the Jeep brand is committed to helping them check off a few of their wish list items, including hitting the Rubicon Trail and attending an upcoming race in Baja. Our sincerest hope is that the Jeep Gladiator allows Steven and his wife to make unforgettable memories together as they celebrate their 20th anniversary, and in the years ahead."



Steven and his wife Jocelyn, both avid outdoor adventurers, shared their first date in a Jeep Wrangler Sahara model, and their love story ignited from there. In 2009, Steven, after learning he was paralyzed from the waist down during a surgery, wrote a letter the next day to remind his future self of all the adventures that awaited him. He included a wish list of all the things he wanted to accomplish in his life, including skydiving, swimming with Great White sharks, in addition to his desire to drive the Rubicon Trail and participate in a Baja 1000/500 race. He and Jocelyn visited the 2018 San Diego Auto Show to see the Jeep Gladiator in person for the first time.

The all-new 2020 Jeep® Gladiator – the most off-road capable midsize 4x4 crew cab truck ever – has been highly anticipated since its reveal last November at the Los Angeles Auto Show. To celebrate its arrival in Jeep showrooms, a limited-run Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition model was made available to customers who took advantage of the special one-day-only online pre-order opportunity on Jeep 4x4 Day, April 4, at Jeep.com.

The all-new Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition will come with unique wheels and interior accents, as well as a "One of 4,190" forged aluminum tailgate badge. The number is a tribute to Toledo, Ohio, and its 419 area code where both Gladiator and the Jeep Wrangler are proudly assembled. Gladiator Launch Edition is limited to 4,190 units in the U.S.

Manufactured at the Toledo Supplier Park in Toledo, Ohio, the all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator is arriving in Jeep showrooms now.

All-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition

Joining the Gladiator lineup for a limited run, the Launch Edition features a unique forged aluminum tailgate badge, 17-inch Mid Gloss Black aluminum wheels, 33-inch Falken Wildpeak All-Terrain tires, a wrapped instrument panel mid-bolster painted in Monaco silver and black leather seats with red accent stitching.

Available in Black, Bright White, Billet Silver Metallic, Firecracker Red and Granite Crystal Metallic, the Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition features a body-color hard top and fender flares. Standard features include LED head and taillights, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, a nine-speaker Alpine premium sound system, keyless entry, Forward Facing TrailCam camera, Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path detection, ParkSense rear park assist system, Advanced Brake Assist, Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop, Trail Rail Cargo Management System, spray-in bedliner and Trailer Tow. Gladiator Rubicon models are capable of towing 7,000 lbs.

The Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition features a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, rated at 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft. of torque, and a six-speed manual transmission or an optional eight-speed automatic transmission.

All-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator

The all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator - the most off-road capable midsize 4x4 crew cab truck ever - builds on a rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep trucks with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility and best-in-class towing and 4x4 payload.

Available with three different powertrain combinations and equipped with a versatile cargo box, Gladiator is built to handle the demands of an active lifestyle while delivering an open-air driving experience in a design that is unmistakably Jeep. Combining traditional Jeep attributes with strong truck credentials, the Jeep Gladiator is a unique vehicle capable of taking passengers and cargo anywhere. A multitude of technology features, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and safety features, such as Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, adaptive cruise control and Forward Collision Warning Plus, further Gladiator's appeal.

All Gladiator models are Trail Rated with a badge indicating that the vehicle is designed to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions identified by five key consumer-oriented performance categories: traction, ground clearance, maneuverability, articulation and water fording. Gladiator Rubicon models are equipped with signature red tow hooks, Rock-Trac® 4x4 system, featuring a two-speed transfer case with a 4:1 low-range gear ratio, front and rear heavy-duty Dana 44 axles, Tru-Lok® electric front- and rear-axle lockers, segment-exclusive electronic sway bar disconnect, cab and bed rock rails and standard 33-inch Falken Wildpeak All-Terrain off-road tires.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 75 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options.

Follow Jeep and FCA US news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep or https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep or www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep or www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

SOURCE FCA US LLC

Related Links

http://www.fcanorthamerica.com

