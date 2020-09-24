Jeep® Brand Celebrates 80th Anniversary With Expansion of Jeep Wave Customer Care Program and Full Lineup of Special-edition Models
Sep 24, 2020, 09:00 ET
- Jeep® Wave Customer Care program available on all new 2021 Jeep vehicle purchases and leases
- Premium service program includes three years of free maintenance, 24/7 phone and online support, first-day rental and trip interruption coverage, and VIP access to exclusive Jeep events
- New 80th Anniversary models available across entire Jeep lineup
- Loaded with advanced safety and technology features and 4x4 capability, these special-edition vehicles include unique wheels with Granite Crystal finish, unique exterior and interior accents, berber floor mats and commemorative 80th Anniversary badging
- 80th Anniversary models available in Jeep dealer showrooms in fourth quarter of 2020
Born in 1941, the Jeep® brand is celebrating 80 years of 4x4 leadership, open-air freedom and adventure with its distinctive 80th Anniversary special-edition models of each vehicle in its lineup. Additionally, as a gift to its loyal customers, the brand's Jeep Wave premium service customer care program will be included across the entire Jeep lineup beginning with the 2021 model year.
"After nearly 80 years, the Jeep brand remains true to the original SUV by continuing to deliver legendary 4x4 capability that has enabled countless adventures and open-air freedom," said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA North America. "As we celebrate our 80th anniversary, we're pleased to provide our customers with 80th Anniversary models that offer a unique appearance, great value and loads of safety and technology features.
"As a tribute to our unique, enthusiastic and growing customer base, we are expanding our Jeep Wave customer care program across the entire Jeep vehicle lineup," Morrison added. "We are pleased to reward our loyal customers with Jeep Wave premium service that offers peace of mind and no-charge maintenance for three years." Jeep 80th Anniversary special-edition models will arrive in showrooms in the fourth quarter of 2020. Packed with an array of advanced safety and technology features, they will include a distinct design inside and out, including unique wheels, grille accents and commemorative badging.
Jeep Wave Customer Care program highlights include:
- Three years of worry-free maintenance at Jeep dealerships, including oil changes and tire rotations
- 24/7 support via phone or online chat
- Trip interruption and first-day rental coverage
- VIP access to select, exclusive Jeep brand events
2021 Jeep Wrangler 80th Anniversary Edition
The starting U.S. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of the Jeep Wrangler 80th Anniversary edition is $35,990 ($39,490 for four-door models), plus $1,495 destination. It is available in Granite Crystal, Bright White, Hella Yella, Black, Firecracker Red, Sting Gray, Sarge and Snazzberry. Features include:
- 18-inch wheels in Granite Crystal and Bridgestone Dueler 255/70R18 all-terrain tires
- Neutral Grey Metallic grille bezels, headlamp rings and fog lamp bezels
- Body-color fender flares
- 80th Anniversary commemorative badging
- Black diamond embossed cloth seats with 80th Anniversary tag
- Light Tungsten interior accent stitching and Anodized Gunmetal dash mid-bolsters
- Remote start
- Berber floor mats with Light Tungsten accent stitching
- Fourth-generation Uconnect system with 8.4-inch touchscreen; includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio
2021 Jeep Gladiator 80th Anniversary Edition
The starting U.S. MSRP of the Jeep Gladiator 80th Anniversary edition is $41,740, plus $1,495 destination. It is available in Granite Crystal, Bright White, Black, Firecracker Red, Hydro Blue, Sarge and Snazzberry. Features include:
- 18-inch wheels in Granite Crystal and Bridgestone Dueler 255/70R18 all-terrain tires
- Neutral Grey Metallic grille bezels, headlamp rings and fog lamp bezels
- Body-color fender flares
- 80th Anniversary commemorative badging
- Black diamond embossed cloth seats with 80th Anniversary tag
- Light Tungsten interior accent stitching and Anodized Gunmetal dash mid-bolsters
- Remote start
- Berber floor mats with Light Tungsten accent stitching
- Fourth-generation Uconnect system with 8.4-inch touchscreen; includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee 80th Anniversary Edition
The starting U.S. MSRP of the Jeep Grand Cherokee 80th Anniversary edition is $44,335 for 4x4 models, plus $1,495 destination. It is available in Granite Crystal, Walnut Brown, Bright White, Diamond Black, Slate Blue, Sangria and Velvet Red. Features include:
- 20-inch wheels with Granite Crystal finish
- 80th Anniversary commemorative badge
- Leather seats and Light Tungsten interior accents
- ProTech II Package featuring Full-speed Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, ParkSense Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, LaneSense Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist, rain-sensing windshield wipers and Advanced Brake Assist
- Fourth-generation Uconnect system with 8.4-inch touchscreen; includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio
2021 Jeep Cherokee 80th Anniversary Edition
The starting U.S. MSRP of the Jeep Cherokee 80th Anniversary edition is $33,805 for 4x4 models, plus $1,495 destination. It is available in Granite Crystal, Slate Blue, Hydro Blue, Olive Green, Spitfire Orange, Sangria, Velvet Red, Light Brownstone, Bright White and Diamond Black. Features include:
- 19-inch wheels with Granite Crystal finish
- 80th Anniversary commemorative badge
- Premium leather seats with Light Tungsten accent stitching
- Power front seats with lumbar
- Dual-zone automatic temperature control
- Remote start
- Anodized Gun Metal interior accents, black headliner and berber floor mats
- Dual-pane panoramic sunroof
- Fourth-generation Uconnect system with 8.4-inch touchscreen; includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio
2021 Jeep Compass 80th Anniversary Edition
The starting U.S. MSRP of the Jeep Compass 80th Anniversary edition is $29,695 for 4x4 models, plus $1,495 destination. It is available in Granite Crystal, Laser Blue, Jazz Blue, Olive Green, Redline, White, Diamond Black and Velvet Red. Features include:
- 19-inch wheels with Granite Crystal finish
- 80th Anniversary commemorative badge
- Leather seats with Light Tungsten accent stitching
- Power driver seat with lumbar
- Automatic dim rearview interior mirror
- Remote start
- Piano Black and Anodized Gun Metal interior accents, black headliner and berber floor mats
- Fourth-generation Uconnect system with 8.4-inch touchscreen; includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio and GPS navigation
2021 Jeep Renegade 80th Anniversary Edition
The starting U.S. MSRP of the Jeep Renegade 80th Anniversary edition is $27,595 for 4x4 models, plus $1,495 destination. It is available in Granite Crystal, Alpine White, Bikini, Black, Colorado Red, Jetset Blue, Omaha Orange and Slate Blue. Features include:
- 19-inch wheels with Granite Crystal finish
- 80th Anniversary commemorative badge
- Dual-zone automatic temperature control
- Anodized Gun Metal interior accents, black headliner and berber floor mats
- Fourth-generation Uconnect system with 8.4-inch touchscreen; includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio and GPS navigation
Additional information is available on the history of the Jeep brand and key historical Jeep vehicles, as well as the entire 2021 Jeep product lineup.
Jeep Brand
Built on nearly 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.
The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.
