Jeep® Brand Rides WSL Founders' Cup of Surfing Wave as Exclusive Automotive Partner

The WSL Surf Ranch facility boasts the best man-made wave in history – a 700-yard, high-performance, bi-directional wave featuring barrel sections and maneuver sections. Primarily existing as a testing facility, the Lemoore site has spent the past two years dialing in the technology under the guidance of 11-time WSL Champion Kelly Slater (USA) and feedback from visiting WSL surfers. The technology has captured the imagination of the global surfing community. The Founders' Cup will be the WSL's first public event at the facility – showcasing the wave and the world's best surfers through a unique team format.

"Surf and Jeep brand fans share an extreme enthusiasm that drive them to seek their next adventure," said Mike Manley, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA. "The Founders' Cup and the Surf Ranch are born from the passion of an entire community that dreamed its existence. These are the same dreamers and doers that fuel our Jeep brand culture. We not only share the same sensibilities as the World Surf League, we also provide the global reach that is both uniquely compatible and necessary to extend across their worldwide surf events."

The Jeep brand will have an on-site activation at the event, including the recently announced "Jeep Sessions: A Surfing Journey in 360°" virtual reality experience, where fans can take a virtual reality adventure with Jeep Ambassadors Jordy Smith and Malia Manuel. In addition, five "Crazy Passionate" videos embodying the shared DNA between the Jeep brand and the spirit and soul of surfing/surf lifestyle will run across the Jeep brand's social and digital channels.

Additional elements of the Founders' Cup partnership include:

"Jeep Best Ride" – Athletes will be scored on each run and the leading run over the course of the contest will hold the title of "Jeep Best Ride." Broadcast viewers will see a special icon next to the name of the current "Jeep Best Ride" leader whenever he or she is in the water, and when the competition concludes, the athlete with the highest score overall will take home an all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler

– Athletes will be scored on each run and the leading run over the course of the contest will hold the title of "Jeep Best Ride." Broadcast viewers will see a special icon next to the name of the current "Jeep Best Ride" leader whenever he or she is in the water, and when the competition concludes, the athlete with the highest score overall will take home an all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler Jeep Athlete Signings on May 5 (with @JordySmith) and on May 6 (with @TylerWright)

on (with @JordySmith) and on (with @TylerWright) All-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler and new 2019 Jeep Cherokee on site

Jeep brand vehicles to be assigned VIP transport

Five teams – USA, Brazil, Australia, Europe and World – made up of three men and two women surfers from the elite WSL Championship Tour will compete over the two-day event. The competition will be hosted against a festival backdrop honoring the culture of surfing – food, music, beverage, art and special guests will all be on site for enjoyment. Tickets for the event are available at WSLFoundersCup.com.

As the WSL's exclusive automotive partner, the Jeep brand continues its sponsorship of surfing's most sought-after properties – the Jeep Leaderboard and the iconic yellow Jeep Leader Jersey.

Jeep brand was recognized as a 2018 "Cult Brand" Honoree at the annual The Gathering (Society of Cult Brands) in February 2018. Jeep brand is the first and only automotive brand recognized by the association. Eight brands, and their leaders, were honored for their outstanding courage and unconventional thinking in achieving enviable brand engagement and reaping the benefits of cult-like status.

About WSL

The World Surf League (WSL) is dedicated to celebrating the world's best surfing on the world's best waves through a variety of best-in-class audience platforms. The League, headquartered in Santa Monica, is a global sport with regional offices in Australasia, Africa, North America, South America, Hawaii, Japan and Europe.

The WSL has been championing the world's best surfing since 1976, annually running in excess of 180 global events across the Men's and Women's Championship Tours, the Big Wave Tour, Qualifying Series, Junior and Longboard Championships, as well as the WSL Big Wave Awards. The League possesses a deep appreciation for the sport's rich heritage while promoting progression, innovation and performance at the highest levels, and in doing so crowns the undisputed world champions in Men's, Women's across all divisions within the tour.

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com

About Jeep Brand

Built on more than 75 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options.

Follow Jeep and FCA US news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Jeep blog: blog.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep or https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep or www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep or www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeep-brand-rides-wsl-founders-cup-of-surfing-wave-as-exclusive-automotive-partner-300641125.html

SOURCE FCA US LLC

Related Links

http://www.fcanorthamerica.com

