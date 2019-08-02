Jeep® Brand to Present First Episode of Discovery Channel's 'Serengeti' Series Commercial-free
Aug 02, 2019, 13:30 ET
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
- "Serengeti" premieres on Discovery Channel beginning on Sunday, August 4, at 8 p.m. ET/PT
- Jeep® brand is presenting sponsor of six-episode series and the Discovery Channel's sweepstakes, giving someone the chance to win $20,000 toward their own Serengeti adventure at discovery.com/serengetisweeps
The Jeep® brand will present the first episode of Discovery Channel's highly anticipated epic family summer event "Serengeti" commercial-free as the series' exclusive presenting sponsor. The six-episode, weekly one-hour series, "Serengeti," premieres this Sunday, August 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Discovery Channel.
This summer, "Serengeti" uncovers inspiring journeys through the perspective of the animals in the Serengeti who know the land best. From pop culture hit-maker Simon Fuller, immersive natural history producer John Downer and narrated by Academy Award®-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o, and in partnership with the BBC, the Discovery Channel and "Serengeti" captures the true drama of the animals' daily lives. Rivals will tear families apart, the young will find their place in the world and the elements will put them all to the test.
Additionally, the Jeep brand is a sponsor of Discovery Channel's sweepstakes, giving someone the chance to win $20,000 toward their own Serengeti adventure at discovery.com/serengetisweeps.
SERENGETI is made by XIX Entertainment and John Downer Productions and was commissioned for BBC TV by Tom McDonald, Head of Commissioning, Natural History and Specialist Factual. This landmark series is created and produced by Fuller and directed and produced by Downer. Nancy Daniels and Howard Swartz serve as executive producers for Discovery Channel.
Jeep Brand
Built on more than 75 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.
The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options.
Follow Jeep and FCA US news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com
Jeep brand: www.jeep.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep or https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep or www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA
Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep or www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA
YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica
SOURCE FCA US LLC
Share this article