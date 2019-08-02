Jeep® Brand to Present First Episode of Discovery Channel's 'Serengeti' Series Commercial-free

The Jeep® brand will present the first episode of Discovery Channel's highly anticipated epic family summer event "Serengeti" commercial-free as the series' exclusive presenting sponsor. The six-episode, weekly one-hour series, "Serengeti," premieres this Sunday, August 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Discovery Channel.

This summer, "Serengeti" uncovers inspiring journeys through the perspective of the animals in the Serengeti who know the land best. From pop culture hit-maker Simon Fuller, immersive natural history producer John Downer and narrated by Academy Award®-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o, and in partnership with the BBC, the Discovery Channel and "Serengeti" captures the true drama of the animals' daily lives. Rivals will tear families apart, the young will find their place in the world and the elements will put them all to the test.

Additionally, the Jeep brand is a sponsor of Discovery Channel's sweepstakes, giving someone the chance to win $20,000 toward their own Serengeti adventure at discovery.com/serengetisweeps.

SERENGETI is made by XIX Entertainment and John Downer Productions and was commissioned for BBC TV by Tom McDonald, Head of Commissioning, Natural History and Specialist Factual. This landmark series is created and produced by Fuller and directed and produced by Downer. Nancy Daniels and Howard Swartz serve as executive producers for Discovery Channel.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 75 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options.

Follow Jeep and FCA US news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep or https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep or www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep or www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

SOURCE FCA US LLC

Related Links

http://www.fcanorthamerica.com

