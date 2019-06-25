Jeep® Cherokee Named 'Most American' Vehicle on Cars.com's American-Made Index for Second Consecutive Year

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Jeep® Cherokee earns top spot on Cars.com's annual American-Made Index

Cherokee boasts a new-for-2019 premium design, along with a new turbocharged 2.0-liter engine that enhances performance and fuel efficiency

For the second consecutive year, Jeep® Cherokee – the most capable midsize sport-utility vehicle – is ranked first on Cars.com's annual American-Made Index (AMI).



"The Jeep Cherokee tops Cars.com's American-Made Index for the second year in a row, taking the number-one position, thanks to high scores across the five major factors analyzed in the index," said Kelsey Mays, Senior Consumer Affairs Editor, Cars.com.



Now in the second year of its revised methodology, the AMI considers five major factors to zero in on the economic impact of a given model: assembly location, domestic-parts content as determined by the American Automobile Labeling Act, engine sourcing, transmission sourcing and factory jobs provided by each automaker's U.S. plants.

"As we approach the Fourth of July holiday, we are especially pleased to celebrate Cherokee's place as the most American vehicle on Cars.com's American-Made Index for the second consecutive year," said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – North America. "We salute the dedicated employees who build the Cherokee, the most capable midsize SUV on the planet, as well as all the loyal Jeep owners who drive it."



Jeep Cherokee boasts an authentic and more premium design for 2019, along with the addition of an advanced 2.0-liter direct-injection inline four-cylinder engine that enhances performance and fuel efficiency up to 31 mpg.



Complete with a refreshed fascia, lightweight hood, LED headlamps, daytime running lamps (DRL), fog lamps and liftgate, the Jeep Cherokee is a vehicle that offers a fresh look, and maintains its unmatched capability in all weather conditions, on the road or trail.



Jeep Cherokee is manufactured at the Belvidere Assembly Plant in Belvidere, Illinois. It competes in the largest SUV segment in the United States, with more than 2 million sales annually.



For more information on the Cars.com American-Made Index, including a deeper dive into the data and methodology, visit www.cars.com/news.

