Jeep® Gladiator 60-second Commercial Launches on Television During Thursday Night Football Debut

The Jeep® brand is launching an all-new 60-second spot for the 2020 Jeep Gladiator, called "Seats," which will debut on television during tonight's first professional football game of the 2019 season. The 60-second spot speaks to the "restless," those who can hardly sit still, who need to move, roar and ride. "Seats" is also available to view across the brand's digital and social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

"As the name evokes, our all-new Jeep Gladiator is meant for action, to conquer," said Marissa Hunter, Head of Marketing, FCA North America. "Whether you choose to go open-air, doors-off, through rock, sand, snow or the urban jungle, Jeep Gladiator's rugged utility and functionality is not meant for those in the spectator seats. Gladiator is 100% Jeep 4x4 and 100% truck. A game-changer that embodies the truest spirit of freedom – something only found in a Jeep vehicle.



"The Jeep Gladiator is more than just a truck," added Hunter. "It opens the door to the Gladiator lifestyle, which means we're going to find consumers wherever they're chasing or pursuing their passions, whether it's sports, outdoor adventure, current events and so much more. That means our media plan couldn't be one dimensional either, so beyond sport properties, our television, digital and social strategy is coordinated to fully optimize the dimensionality of consumers who see the Jeep Gladiator as the perfect complement to their active lifestyle."



In addition to the high-profile placements across television programming, the Jeep Gladiator media plan will also inspire the outdoor enthusiast with high-impact digital media strategically surrounding outdoor content, such as off-roading, rafting, snowmobiling and more.



"Seats" was created in partnership with the Jeep brand and DDB Chicago. The music track is titled "Gladiator" and the artist is ZAYDE WØLF.



Jeep Brand

Built on more than 75 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.



The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options.



