Jeep® Gladiator and Bill Murray Ride USA Today Ad Meter to Victory!

The annual USA TODAY Ad Meter results are in and the Jeep® brand's "Groundhog Day" commercial, featuring Bill Murray and the Jeep Gladiator, placed #1 among all 62 commercials available for rankings. USA Today's Ad Meter is an annual survey taken of television commercials by USA Today in a live online poll leading up to and during the Big Game telecast in the United States.

In addition to the USA Today Ad Meter accolade, "Groundhog Day" was ranked by Adweek as the number one Super Bowl commercial in 2020 and Advertising Age gave the commercial a rating of "five footballs," one of only four brands to receive that highest ranking.

Across all Jeep brand digital and social channels, the video has been viewed 85,020,893 times from the time it launched at 6 a.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 2 through Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 6 a.m. ET.



Additionally, visits to Jeep.com were up 50 percent on Sunday, Feb. 2 over the January daily average, while lower funnel activity (LFA) is currently up 18 percent over average. Also, the Jeep Gladiator vehicle landing page visits on Sunday, Feb. 2 were up 261 percent from the January daily average, coming in at the second highest volume after the November 2018 reveal of the vehicle at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Jeep Gladiator LFAs were also up 96 percent the day of the Big Game, Feb. 2.

Across the Jeep brand's digital and social channels, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, the brand has received 132K social mentions as of 9 a.m. ET, Feb. 4 and the "Groundhog Day" commercial recorded 91,775 mentions as of 9 a.m. ET, Feb. 4. Social sentiment has been very positive and comments across Jeep social channels include:

The Bill Murray Groundhog Day commercial wasn't only the best commercial of Super Sunday, I am saying it now: It's the best commercial EVER. Move over Mean Joe Greene, Bill Murray is the King of Commercials! #Jeep #BillMurrayGroundhogDay

Best Super Bowl ad... by a long shot. #Jeep #SuperBowlAds #HappyGroundhogDay #IveGotYouBabe

The Jeep Groundhog Day ad was the best one, and it wasn't close

The Jeep Groundhog Day commercial might be the greatest commercial in all of history.

I just watched the Groundhog Day Jeep commercial for the hundredth time. On silent Bc my son's laying on me... and I could hear it perfectly in my head #GroundhogDay

I was in it for the ads. The bill murray jeep ad was priceless.

Anything Bill Murray makes me happy! Good move Jeep!

Jeep.... Bill Murray was the best! Funny and family friendly

My favorite was the Jeep commercial, especially since we live near the Woodstock Square, went to see the Groundhog rise and join in the festivities! All about the commercials!

With all the unfunny and un fun ads on at the Super Bowl, Jeep was a breath of fresh air

the jeep groundhog day commercial is the best commercial of the 21st century bye

The Groundhogs Day Jeep ad was the winner for me

As a bonus for fans of the commercial, the Jeep brand launched a longer-form version of the ad – "Groundhog Day" | Bill Murray + Bushy-Tailed Buddy's Off Script & Off Road Adventures Cut" – on its YouTube channel following the Big Game.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 75 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

Follow Jeep and FCA US news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep or https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep or www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep or www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

SOURCE FCA

Related Links

http://www.fcagroup.com

