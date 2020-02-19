Jeep® Gladiator, Ram 1500 Named to Autotrader's 10 Best Car Interiors Under $50,000

The Jeep® Gladiator and Ram 1500 have been named to Autotrader's 10 Best Car Interiors Under $50,000 for 2020 list.

Every year, Autotrader's editors thoughtfully review the latest models for their 10 Best Car Interiors Under $50,000. For 2020, the Jeep Gladiator makes the list in its first year of availability while the Ram 1500 also joins, making the list for the third time in three years (2018, 2019, 2020). Gladiator and 1500 are the only pickup trucks to earn a spot on this coveted list.

"The Jeep Gladiator's interior is perfectly in line with the overall ruggedness of the Gladiator pickup. We picked the Gladiator, not because of any inherent luxury, but because it somehow manages to be stylish, functional and comfortable without being garish or soft," said Brian Moody, Executive Editor of Autotrader. "Like the Gladiator itself, this Jeep's interior is purpose-driven and is the perfect assistant to whatever task is at hand – it looks cool and effectively mimics the tough, functional exterior while remaining authentic to all we expect from Jeep."

Editors rate interiors on comfort, quality of materials and logic of use to help consumers find the top vehicle choices that recognize the importance of quality interior design.

"For the third year in a row, the Ram 1500 is on our 'Best Interiors' list. The reason is simple, Ram has consistently gone the extra mile in setting their truck apart from the crowd with compelling textures, interesting patterns and rich, contemporary colors. Of all the full-size pickups available, the Ram 1500 has the best looking, highest quality interior," said Moody. "Anyone who spends most of their day driving a pickup will appreciate the Ram's soft-touch materials, thoughtful features and sturdy storage options. Eclipsing even some luxury cars, the Ram's cab an excellent place to spend time either on the road or a night on the town. The 2020 Ram 1500's interior scored an incredible 4.7 out of 5 in our editor's evaluation. Something almost unheard of in any vehicle."

Editors found Gladiator treated buyers to high-end materials in the form of a soft-touch dashboard, rubberized controls and aluminum accents. Leather seats, great storage solutions and USB connectivity also earned Gladiator praise. Autotrader's editors claimed that Ram Truck now offers the nicest interiors in the half-ton pickup truck segment. Materials quality, touchpoints and ergonomics are all top-notch in Ram's lineup, according to Autotrader.



Jeep Gladiator

The all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator, engineered from the ground up to be the most off-road capable midsize truck ever, builds on a rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep trucks with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility and best-in-class towing and 4x4 payload.

Equipped with the proven 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine and a versatile cargo box, Gladiator is built to handle the demands of an active lifestyle while delivering an open-air driving experience in a design that is unmistakably Jeep. Combining traditional Jeep attributes with strong truck credentials, the Jeep Gladiator is a unique vehicle capable of taking passengers and cargo anywhere. A multitude of technology features, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and safety features, such as Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, adaptive cruise control and Forward Collision Warning-Plus, further Gladiator's appeal.



Ram 1500

The 2020 Ram 1500 is the no-compromise benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency and convenience with features never-before offered in a pickup. The Ram 1500 features up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability and 2,300 pounds of payload. The eTorque mild hybrid system delivers improved fuel efficiency in both V-6 (standard) and V-8 configurations. For 2020 the Ram 1500 becomes America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque and most capable light-duty diesel, with towing capability up to 12,560 pounds.

As a segment disrupter, the new Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the pickup world in technology, featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L. Active safety and security systems include adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-spot Monitoring and Ready Alert Braking. Class-leading ride and handling is accomplished via a segment-exclusive link-coil rear suspension system with optional Active-level four-corner air suspension. The 2020 Ram 1500 also features twice the interior storage capacity versus the competition.

FCA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia, Ram and Maserati. It also sells parts and services under the Mopar name and operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Comau and Teksid brands. FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe. For more details regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

