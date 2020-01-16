Jeep® Gladiator Rubicon Named FOUR WHEELER "2020 Pickup Truck of the Year"

The 2020 Jeep® Gladiator Rubicon – the most capable midsize truck ever – has been named FOUR WHEELER "2020 Pickup of the Year." The award is given annually by the editors of the opinion-leading off-road enthusiast publication.

"The new Jeep Gladiator is the truck many buyers have been waiting years for," said FOUR WHEELER Editor Ken Brubaker. "After a week of testing in a variety of challenging environments, the Gladiator proved that it is all truck and all Jeep, which is a formidable combination. Mix in the impressive Rubicon package that includes Tru-Lok differential lockers, Rock-Trac transfer case with 4:1 low range, front disconnecting stabilizer bar and full skidplating, and it's clear the Gladiator is at the front of the class."

Over the course of a week, FOUR WHEELER's judges conducted a variety of tests spanning more than 1,000 miles of varied terrain that included pavement, gravel, dirt, sand, rocks, mud and snow. A loose-dirt hillclimb and water crossings were included in testing as well. Night driving was also integrated into the competition to gauge each vehicle's lighting equipment. Judges included staff from various 4x4 media brands, including FOUR WHEELER, 4-WHEEL & OFF-ROAD, and JP MAGAZINE.

"When the Gladiator was first announced, there was concern that it would be too much truck and not enough Jeep, or too much Jeep and not enough truck," said MOTORTREND GROUP Content Director Sean P. Holman. "If anything, our testing has proven that Jeep has hit the sweet spot with the Gladiator, giving customers one of the finest off-road-capable midsize trucks on the market."

FOUR WHEELER's Pickup Truck of the Year award event – now in its 31st consecutive year – is an invitation-only competition that is only open to all-new or significantly revised pickup trucks for the upcoming model year.

"Our all-new Gladiator Rubicon is the world's only truck that delivers legendary Jeep 4x4 off-road capability, open-air freedom and authentic Jeep design," said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA North America. "The Gladiator is 100 percent Jeep and 100 percent truck – the perfect combination of rugged utility, versatility and functionality that our loyal Jeep customers have been asking for."

All-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator

The all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator, engineered from the ground up to be the most off-road capable midsize truck ever, builds on a rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep trucks with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility and best-in-class towing and 4x4 payload.

Equipped with the proven 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine and a versatile cargo box, Gladiator is built to handle the demands of an active lifestyle while delivering an open-air driving experience in a design that is unmistakably Jeep. Combining traditional Jeep attributes with strong truck credentials, the Jeep Gladiator is a unique vehicle capable of taking passengers and cargo anywhere. A multitude of technology features, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and safety features, such as Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, adaptive cruise control and Forward Collision Warning-Plus, further Gladiator's appeal.

All Gladiator models are Trail Rated with a badge indicating that the vehicle is designed to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions identified by five key consumer-oriented performance categories: traction, ground clearance, maneuverability, articulation and water fording. Gladiator Rubicon models are equipped with signature red tow hooks, Rock-Trac® 4x4 system, featuring a two-speed transfer case with a 4:1 low-range gear ratio, front and rear heavy-duty Dana 44 axles, Tru-Lok® electric front- and rear-axle lockers, segment-exclusive electronic sway bar disconnect, cab and bed rock rails and standard 33-inch Falken Wildpeak All-Terrain off-road tires.

About FOUR WHEELER

Whether you're looking for the scoop on the latest off-road–capable vehicles straight from the factory floor or want to see what others have done to their rides, find the latest tech and keep up with emerging trends from across the off-road world with FOUR WHEELER, the world's leading 4x4 authority. FOUR WHEELER provides two annual awards, the SUV of the Year and Pickup Truck of the Year. The Four Wheeler Network features off-road and 4x4 content from JP MAGAZINE, 4-WHEEL & OFF-ROAD, and FOUR WHEELER.

About Jeep Brand

Built on more than 75 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

SOURCE FCA