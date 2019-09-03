Jeep® Offers Two New Special-edition Wrangler Models for 2020

The Jeep® brand is returning the Wrangler Willys edition to the iconic SUV's lineup and introducing the new 2020 Wrangler Black & Tan. Both models are based on the Wrangler Sport S and feature unique exterior and interior content.

"Special editions are a perfect way for Jeep to connect with customers and feed their ideas and passion into the brand and its vehicles," said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand - North America. "Wrangler Willys harkens back to the original Jeep while Wrangler Black & Tan offers a unique look with a tan top. We are proud that both new models will add to the wide appeal Jeep Wrangler already offers."

The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Willys and Black & Tan editions are available to order now.

Jeep Wrangler Willys

The 2020 Jeep Wrangler lineup sees the return of the popular Willys edition and marks the first time it is available on the newest generation Jeep Wrangler (JL). The Wrangler Willys edition features a limited-slip rear differential, Rubicon rock rails and shocks, heavy-duty brakes and 32-inch Firestone mud terrain tires. These features, combined with Jeep's Command-Trac 4x4 part-time, two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio, bolster the Jeep Wrangler Willys' off-road capability.

This added capability is highlighted with a rugged appearance. Special exterior design cues feature a Willys hood decal, unique black 17-inch aluminum wheels with gray pad print and a gloss black sport grille. All-weather slush mats, as well as LED headlights and fog lights, are also standard on the Wrangler Willys edition.

The Wrangler Willys edition is available in 10 colors: Black, Granite Crystal, Sting Gray, Billet, Ocean Blue, Firecracker Red, Punk'n, Hellayella, Mojito! and White.

The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Willys has an MSRP of $33,740 for the two-door model and $37,240 for the four-door version.

Jeep Wrangler Black & Tan

Joining the Wrangler lineup for the first time for 2020, the Wrangler Black & Tan features a unique look with a distinct heritage flair. Available in all exterior colors, the Jeep Wrangler Black & Tan edition features 17-inch Machine Granite wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires, side steps, Low Gloss badging and a premium tan soft top.

Inside, Wrangler Black & Tan features a Wizard Black painted instrument panel mid bolster and Heritage Tan cloth seats. The Technology Group, featuring Uconnect's 7-inch radio, a 7-inch driver's display screen and dual-zone climate control, is standard.

The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Black & Tan has a U.S. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $32,940 for the two-door model and an MSRP of $36,440 for the four-door version.

About the Jeep Wrangler

The iconic Jeep® Wrangler – the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world – delivers unmatched off-road capability and is produced with more than seven decades of 4x4 engineering experience. Powertrain options include a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 with engine stop-start (ESS), 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 with mild-hybrid e-Torque technology, 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with ESS and a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with mild-hybrid e-Torque technology. Wrangler continues to offer a body-on-frame design, front and rear five-link suspension system, solid axles, electronic lockers and is one of the few SUVs to offer a six-speed manual transmission in addition to its available eight-speed automatic.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 75 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options.

