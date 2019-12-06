Jeep® Renegade Earns 2019 Top Safety Pick Rating

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Jeep® Renegade earns Top Safety Pick rating from Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) technology graded "superior;" Forward Collision Warning-Plus among the vehicle's more than 70 available safety and security features

The 2020 Jeep® Renegade has earned a Top Safety Pick rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

The rating applies to Jeep Renegade models produced after September of this year, when equipped with the Jeep brand's available Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) technology – Forward Collision Warning-Plus – and LED projector headlamps with optional automatic high-beam control.

These are among more than 70 standard and available safety and security features. In addition, Renegade offers the segment's first availability of Forward Collision Warning-Plus and LaneSense Departure Warning-Plus.

"The Jeep stable of SUVs continues to be recognized for superior on- and off-road performance and the addition of many available advanced technology, safety and security features," said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA North America. "With more than 70 advanced safety and security features paired with benchmark 4x4 systems, Jeep Renegade provides drivers with the confidence to handle any adventure, in any weather condition."

The Renegade's optional Forward Collision Warning-Plus system was graded "superior," the highest possible rating awarded by IIHS in front crash prevention. The system initially warns the driver to take action to avoid a collision. If the driver does not act in a timely manner, the system may activate the vehicle's brakes if collision risk remains.

The Top Safety Pick rating is also enabled by the Jeep Renegade's available LED projector headlamps with optional automatic high-beam control. The available feature switches headlamp modes between high- and low-beam function – depending on traffic conditions – without driver intervention.

The Jeep Renegade recorded "good" results – the highest possible crashworthiness rating – in five additional crashworthiness tests.

About Jeep Brand

Built on more than 75 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

SOURCE FCA

