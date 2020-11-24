Jeep® Store by Amazon Opens to Enthusiasts

"Opening our Jeep storefront on Amazon gives our owners, fans and followers in the U.S. and Canada the opportunity to embrace the Jeep lifestyle by offering hundreds of officially licensed merchandise and gear across one seamless site," said Marissa Hunter, Head of Marketing, FCA - North America. "Through an iconic 80-year legacy, the Jeep brand has come to symbolize freedom and adventure. Our Jeep-branded products give our fans the chance to explore and enjoy every corner of this rugged, yet refined world."

Licensed products and merchandise in the Jeep Store by Amazon include apparel, adventure/camping gear, iconic collections, children's merchandise, home products and accessories (phone cases, ear buds, key chains), available to enthusiasts just in time for the holidays:

Jeep Brand

Built on nearly 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

