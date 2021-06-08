Jeep® Wrangler 4xe Hosts Network Takeover On Volta Charging Stations In Select Cities

"As the new Jeep Wrangler 4xe becomes firmly established in the marketplace, this unique network takeover with Volta Industries allows the brand to reach drivers at key moments in their daily commutes as they charge their vehicles," said Marissa Hunter, Vice President, Marketing, North America – Stellantis. "And as the first brand, automotive or otherwise, to implement Volta's unique, dynamic weather-based technology capturing the local outdoor conditions on 55-inch screens, it also creates an authentic connection to our drivers and the Jeep brand's legendary status as the go-anywhere, do anything vehicle for any lifestyle."

Volta's unique charging stations – which feature large, eye-catching digital displays – provide an optimal content viewing experience for drivers who plug in their vehicles when and where they shop. To raise awareness around the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the Jeep brand creative will be seen in select markets on Volta's charging stations throughout July 2021.

This campaign is unique in that it will use Volta Charging's dynamic weather-based ad capability to serve two different creative concepts from the Jeep brand. When it is sunny out, the creative will feature a Jeep Wrangler 4xe with the top down, going out and exploring, and the second creative emphasizes that even in the cloudiest of weather, the Jeep Wrangler is still your go-to vehicle. Created by Huge Inc., the ads feature the taglines "embracing nature has never felt more natural" for the sunny day version, and "charge ahead and take on the elements" for the bad weather version.

"Drivers nationwide are ready to make the change from gas to electric powered vehicles and supporting the Jeep brand in the launch of one of its new and highly anticipated electric vehicles is another example of the large infrastructural shift of electrification of mobility," said Scott Mercer, Founder and CEO of Volta Charging. "Partnering with the Jeep brand to promote the Jeep Wrangler 4xe on Volta Charging's network of stations and its media platform located where consumers already go, will help to prove the accessibility of EV adoption."

Volta Charging's digital media network delivers a high value, diversified audience reach of more than 70 million consumers in 14 of the 15 largest designated market areas. Volta's media charging stations also offer brands a dynamic content experience, including activation and engagement opportunities. Brands running campaigns on Volta charging stations report experiencing positive results in brand awareness and increased purchase intent; in addition, Volta Charging's business partners who choose to have Volta charging stations installed report an increase in spend, dwell time and engagement on site.

Volta Charging

Volta Charging is an industry leader in commerce-centric EV charging networks. Volta Charging's vision is to build EV charging networks that capitalize on and catalyze the shift from combustion-powered miles to electric miles by placing stations where consumers live, work, shop and play. By leveraging a data-driven understanding of driver behavior to deliver EV charging solutions that fit seamlessly into drivers' daily routines, Volta Charging's goal is to benefit consumers, brands and real-estate locations while helping to build the infrastructure of the future. As part of Volta Charging's unique EV charging offering, its stations allow it to enhance its site hosts' and strategic partners' core commercial interests, creating a new means for them to benefit from the transformative shift to electric mobility. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com .

In February 2021, Volta and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SNPR), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company with a strategic focus on energy sustainability and decarbonizing transportation, announced they entered into a business combination agreement. Upon the closing of the transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, the combined entity will be named Volta Inc. and remain on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "VLTA".

Jeep

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. To coincide with the launch of the all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, the Jeep brand is launching the Jeep Wave™ premium owner loyalty program in Canada. Jeep Wave will provide benefits and exclusive perks to deliver owners the utmost care and dedicated support.



The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Jeep is a registered trademark of FCA US LLC.

