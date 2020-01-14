Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon EcoDiesel Named FOUR WHEELER "2020 SUV of the Year"

The 2020 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon EcoDiesel – the most capable, fuel-efficient and highest torque-rated Wrangler ever – has been named FOUR WHEELER "2020 SUV of the Year." The award is given annually by the editors of the opinion-leading off-road enthusiast publication.

"The Wrangler is a truly exceptional machine both on- and off-road, and the new-for-2020 EcoDiesel engine option complements the outstanding JL platform," said FOUR WHEELER Editor Ken Brubaker. "The EcoDiesel's power and efficiency raise the bar for the already incomparable 4x4, making it even more extraordinary."



Over the course of a week, FOUR WHEELER's judges conducted a variety of tests spanning more than 1,000 miles of varied terrain that included pavement, gravel, dirt, sand, rocks, mud and snow. A loose-dirt hillclimb and water crossings were included in testing as well. Night driving was also integrated into the competition to gauge each vehicle's lighting equipment. Judges included staff from various 4x4 media brands, including FOUR WHEELER, 4-WHEEL & OFF-ROAD, and JP MAGAZINE.



"Jeep proves once again that it is listening to its customers, this time delivering the much anticipated diesel-powered Wrangler," said MOTORTREND GROUP Content Director Sean P. Holman. "With no trade-offs in the capability or the experience demanded by enthusiasts and adventurers alike, the impressively efficient Wrangler EcoDiesel makes sense for your daily commute now, too."



Wrangler EcoDiesel models feature the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine, rated at 260 horsepower and 442 lb.-ft. of torque, with engine stop-start (ESS) technology standard. Wrangler EcoDiesel models are rated at 29 miles per gallon (mpg) highway, 22 mpg city and 25 mpg combined.



To handle greater torque loads, the EcoDiesel V-6 connects to a newly added TorqueFlite 8HP75 eight-speed automatic transmission, calibrated for low RPM shifts and the on- and off-road rigors of Jeep Wrangler duty. There are more than 40 individual shift maps to optimize shift points for fuel economy, performance and 4x4 capability.



"Our customers have been asking for a Wrangler with unmatched fuel economy, incredible driving range and the legendary off-road capability they've rightly come to expect, and our new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon EcoDiesel delivers on that ask and then some," said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA North America. "I've even driven the new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon EcoDiesel on the Rubicon Trail and can attest that our customers knew exactly what they were asking for: the perfect combination of off-road capability, fun-to-drive on-road performance and 29 mpg."



FOUR WHEELER's SUV of the Year award event – now in its 47th consecutive year – is an invitation-only competition that is only open to all-new or significantly revised SUVs for the upcoming model year.



Jeep Wrangler

The iconic Jeep Wrangler – the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world – delivers unmatched off-road capability and is produced with more than seven decades of 4x4 engineering experience. Powertrain options include a new 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 with engine stop-start (ESS), 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 with ESS, 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 with mild-hybrid e-Torque technology, 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with ESS and a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with mild-hybrid e-Torque technology. Wrangler continues to offer a body-on-frame design, front and rear five-link suspension system, solid axles, electronic lockers and is one of the few SUVs to offer a six-speed manual transmission in addition to its available eight-speed automatic.



About FOUR WHEELER

Whether you're looking for the scoop on the latest off-road–capable vehicles straight from the factory floor or want to see what others have done to their rides, find the latest tech and keep up with emerging trends from across the off-road world with FOUR WHEELER, the world's leading 4x4 authority. FOUR WHEELER provides two annual awards, the SUV of the Year and Pickup Truck of the Year. The Four Wheeler Network features off-road and 4x4 content from JP MAGAZINE, 4-WHEEL & OFF-ROAD, and FOUR WHEELER.

About Jeep Brand

Built on more than 75 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.



The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.



Follow Jeep and FCA US news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep or https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep or www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep or www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

SOURCE FCA

Related Links

http://www.fcagroup.com

