JEEPNEY RIDES TO VOTE CENTER IN LOS ANGELES EAGLE ROCK

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Asian Americans United for Self Empowerment (CAUSE) is partnering with Pilipino Workers Center (PWC) to engage the Eagle Rock Neighborhood as part of "Together We Vote: An API Get Out The Vote Fest" on Saturday, November 2nd, from 11am to 3pm at The Oinkster (2005 Colorado Blvd, Eagle Rock, CA 90041).

The event will include music, food, karaoke, voter resources and jeepney rides to the nearby vote center at Eagle Rock Library in PWC's 1944 Jeepney salvaged from the Philippines.

"Asian Americans make up 1.5 million residents in Los Angeles County and 24% of the residents of Eagle Rock. This celebration of civic engagement is meant to engage our communities with food, music, and jeepney rides!" shares CAUSE Executive Director Nancy Yap.

See more details at: https://bit.ly/togetherwevote2024.

This event is part of CAUSE's Together We Vote: An API Get Out The Vote Fest, a multi-day celebration hosted in Los Angele County's historic Asian Pacific Islander (API) neighborhoods highlighting community building and civic engagement in the 10 days of early voting leading up to the November 5th General Election.

About CAUSE

The Center for Asian Americans United for Self Empowerment (CAUSE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan, community-based organization with a mission to advance the political empowerment of the Asian Pacific American community through nonpartisan voter outreach, training, and education as well as leadership development. For more information visit: www.causeusa.org .

About Pilipino Workers Center

Founded in 1997, Pilipino Workers Center (PWC) is a grassroots non-profit that organizes the low-wage and immigrant Pilipinx communities in the United States. They build collective power to demand better living and working conditions in order to secure the dignity, safety, and economic stability of the Pilipinx community. For more information visit: www.pwcsc.org.

