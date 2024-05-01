Jeff Baudier Returns to Bernhard Capital as Senior Managing Director

BATON ROUGE, La., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernhard Capital Partners ("Bernhard Capital"), a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm, today announced that Jeff Baudier has rejoined the firm as a Senior Managing Director, where he will focus primarily on leading and supporting the firm's infrastructure-related investment activities.

Mr. Baudier brings significant experience investing in, operating, and leading infrastructure and regulated utilities businesses. Since April 2021, he served as Chief Executive Officer of CORE Electric Cooperative ("CORE"), the largest electric distribution cooperative in Colorado, where he executed on the company's strategy and oversaw the general management, financial stewardship, operational planning and implementation, and board relations for the business. During Mr. Baudier's tenure, CORE executed on a state-leading clean energy transition plan that includes over 1GW of renewable and clean natural gas resources; achieved a first-time Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of "AA-" with a Stable outlook from Fitch Ratings, the highest public rating tier achieved for electric distribution cooperatives; and maintained a system availability of 99.98%.

Prior to CORE, Mr. Baudier was a Managing Director at Bernhard Capital for three years, during which he was involved in investments in infrastructure and regulated utilities. He holds a J.D. from the Loyola University School of Law in New Orleans and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of New Orleans.

"We are very excited to welcome Jeff back to the Bernhard team. He has a demonstrated ability to identify compelling opportunities utilizing our thematic Blueprint investment framework and leverage his deep industry knowledge and network of relationships to help position our portfolio companies for long-term success," said Jeff Jenkins, Founder and Partner at Bernhard Capital. "We look forward to benefitting from his insight and extensive operational experience as we continue to partner with industry-leading management teams and infrastructure services businesses."

"I am thrilled to have the chance to once again work alongside the industry-leading team at Bernhard Capital," said Mr. Baudier. "I look forward to supporting the firm's portfolio of exceptional businesses, and identifying new opportunities to invest in and create value for the companies providing mission-critical services and support for vital infrastructure assets across the country."

About Bernhard Capital Partners

Bernhard Capital Partners is a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm established in 2013. Bernhard Capital Partners has deployed capital in four funds across several strategies and has approximately $3.6 billion of gross assets under management. Bernhard Capital Partners seeks to create sustainable value by leveraging its experience in acquiring, operating and growing services and infrastructure businesses. For more information, visit www.BernhardCapital.com.

