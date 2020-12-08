Jeff Bradley, Former AT&T Executive, Joins Innovega Board of Directors

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovega Inc. announced the addition of Jeff Bradley to its board of directors. Bradley is recognized for building AT&T's industry-leading portfolio of smartphones and network services. He brings strategic expertise to help Innovega scale and commercialize its technology for extended reality (XR) experiences. Bradley joins current Innovega directors Steve Willey and Dr. Jerry Legerton, the company's co-founders, and Shane Kim, a former corporate vice president of Microsoft Game Studios.

Jeff Bradley, Innovega Board of Directors

"Jeff is an investor, advisor, and good friend of Innovega," said Steve Willey, Innovega President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are thrilled that Jeff has agreed to expand his scope and contribution by bringing his wonderful industry insight and expertise to our board."

Bradley was at the forefront of critical disruptive technology launches when he oversaw the introduction of AT&T's first smartphones. Joining AT&T in 2002, he represented the company in that dynamic ecosystem for the next 15 years, leading marketing efforts to launch AT&T's 3G and 4G networks. He helped create the industry's leading third-party developer program, with responsibility for the AT&T Developer Summit at CES and the AT&T SHAPE expo. He also led AT&T's network product team as they introduced notable services including AT&T NumberSync, Call Protect, Advanced Messaging and Mobile Security.

Bradley has helped companies navigate multiple computing evolutions including mainframe, client/server, desktop internet and mobile internet. He began his career at IBM, initially supporting enterprise sales and then moving to the Global Services division, where he built and managed consulting practices designed to help companies leverage emerging technologies. He later joined Systemhouse, the former information technology consulting division of MCI, and also was with Lante Corp., an internet consultancy focused on e-markets.

"I am very excited to join Innovega's board of directors and work with its strong management who are leading the evolution of XR technology," commented Bradley. "I look forward to leveraging my ecosystem expertise to help the company grow its impressive assets and realize its tremendous potential."

Bradley holds a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from Stanford University, where he was also a two-time Pac 10 champion wrestler.

About Innovega

Innovega Inc. is developing stylish, lightweight, wearable displays that feature a high-resolution, panoramic-field-of-view system for medical, consumer and industrial application. The Company is licensing its technology into the $74 billion global vision care market with a focus on image enhancement for the visually impaired. Its transformative patented platform, eMacula®, combines eyewear with iOptik® high-resolution smart contact lenses to deliver broad application in medicine, augmented reality and virtual reality. The Company has been supported by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, National Eye Institute of National Institutes of Health and National Science Foundation; and has received investments from strategic partners. The iOptik contact lens is in the FDA De Novo process with Phase II clinical trials in progress. The Company is also pursuing FDA 510(k) clearance for its lens material.

