Jeff C. Jensen Named Chief Technology Officer of Blackrock Neurotech

SALT LAKE CITY, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackrock Neurotech, a global leader in brain-computer interface (BCI) technology, today announced that deep technologist Jeff C. Jensen has joined the company as its first Chief Technology Officer. Jensen, a computer scientist, robotist, and electrical engineer with expertise building advanced technology across a diverse range of industries, will bring an innovative approach to Blackrock's product development and deployment.

Implantable BCIs are currently being used in research trials around the world to restore function in people with paralysis and neurological disorders. Of the 36 people with intracortical BCIs, 32 have been implanted with Blackrock technology. These implants have been shown to restore mobility, communication, and touch, with the longest chronic implant still active after seven years. Now, the company is aiming to make its technology commercially available to paralyzed patients.

"Jeff will be integral in deploying the MoveAgain BCI platform as we transition toward commercializing the system in early 2023," said Marcus Gerhardt, co-founder and CEO of Blackrock Neurotech. "His extensive experience leading cross-functional teams in rapid product development will allow us to align ambitious timelines and regulatory processes, with the goal of getting BCI solutions to patients as safely and as quickly as possible."

Jensen brings more than twenty years of experience in hardware and software engineering, robotics, and product development to his role at Blackrock. Most recently, he served as the Vice President of Engineering at Creator, where he led R&D, prototyping and operation of Creator's innovative robotic kitchens, a skillset that will help drive Blackrock's go-to-market strategy and operations.

"I'm driven by the impact technology can have to enhance people's lives, and I'm excited to expand Blackrock's world-class team, innovation process and technology platform," said Jensen. "Together, we can make the life-changing promise of BCI a reality for patients who've been hoping and waiting for a solution."

"Jeff is a true innovator with a knack for solving difficult problems that some may consider unsolvable. He will be crucial in guiding our product and research teams to achieve results without delay," said Florian Solzbacher, co-founder and President of Blackrock.

Blackrock's MoveAgain system, which has been involved in human clinical trials since 2004, received an FDA Breakthrough Designation in 2021. The aim is for MoveAgain to be commercially available to a broader patient population in 2023.

Blackrock Neurotech, formerly known as Blackrock Microsystems, is dedicated to the clinical translation of brain-computer interface (BCI) technology. Blackrock, founded in 2008, is the world's leading platform company for BCI technology and the development of implantable solutions that improve human lives. Blackrock's precision electrode technology is at the core of many worldwide innovations in BCI, enabling dozens of early users (known as "BCI Pioneers") to SeeAgain, HearAgain, MoveAgain, TalkAgain and more. For more information, visit www.blackrockneurotech.com.

