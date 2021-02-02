Jeff Chenu Joins Fast-Growing Newfront Insurance

"We are delighted to bring Jeff aboard," said Raphael Parker, Newfront's Chief Growth Officer. "Jeff's deep industry expertise and tireless devotion to his clients aligns well with own brokerage values. From the moment we met Jeff his complete commitment to his clients was clear, and we are delighted that he believes Newfront is the best platform from which he can deliver customer value."

"Building a better risk management experience for my clients is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I'm eager to get started," says Chenu. "Joining Newfront affords me the chance to help bring progress and modernization to an industry and increased value and service to my clients. I am thrilled to join a team of such dynamic insurance and technology professionals." Mr. Chenu is based in Sacramento, California and supports a client roster across the Western U.S.

About Newfront Insurance

Founded in 2017, Newfront is one of the fastest-growing insurance brokerages in the nation, driven largely by proprietary technology that makes the insurance process less cumbersome, more transparent, and more effective for customers and its brokers. Newfront was recently named to the 2020 CB Insights list of the most innovative financial services businesses in the United States.

