JEFF CIVILLICO NAMED PHILANTHROPIST OF THE YEAR BY NATIONAL SPEAKERS ASSOCIATION FOUNDATION

Established in 2003, the award recognizes individuals inside and outside the professional speaking industry who demonstrate what the Foundation describes as giving for the sake of giving, with no expectation of getting anything in return. Civillico is the 22nd individual to receive it. Past recipients include Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND Snacks; Cynthia Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks; and Ron Wanek, chairman of Ashley Furniture Industries. The inaugural award went to Dr. Nido Qubein, president of High Point University and the Foundation's founder and chairman emeritus, for whom the award is named.

"Significance is not measured by what you accumulate but by what you contribute. Jeff Civillico understands that his talent is a tool for service, and he has consistently and generously used it for more than 15 years through his work with Win Win Charity. I am proud to have my name associated with an award that recognizes that kind of commitment."

— Dr. Nido Qubein, President, High Point University, and Founder and Chairman Emeritus of the National Speakers Association Foundation

The award was presented by Patrick Henry, chair of the Foundation's board of trustees. The Foundation funds student scholarships, community grants, disaster relief for speakers, and the Professional Speakers Benefit Fund.

"The Nido R. Qubein Philanthropist of the Year Award exists to recognize the members of our profession who take their gifts into rooms where there is no stage, no fee, and no spotlight. Jeff Civillico has spent 15 years bringing performers into children's hospitals through Win Win Charity, and he has built that work into the center of his career rather than the margins. That is exactly what this award is meant to honor."

— Patrick Henry, Chair, National Speakers Association Foundation Board of Trustees

Civillico founded Win Win Charity in 2011 to bring professional entertainers, athletes, and celebrities into children's hospitals. The Las Vegas-based 501(c)(3) now partners with more than 100 children's hospitals nationwide and has reached 500,000 lives. The organization operates without paid staff, and every performer donates their time and talent.

"This award belongs to the performers, volunteers, and board members who keep showing up without ever asking what is in it for them," said Civillico. "I get to stand on a stage and accept a trophy. They are the ones in the hallways and the patient rooms making the moment happen."

Volunteers contributed more than 7,500 hours in 2025. The charity's weekly virtual program, Win Win LIVE, streams to its full hospital network and remains available on demand, so patients can watch regardless of geography or schedule. Last year, the organization welcomed 20 new performers and launched Adopt-a-Hospital, which allows companies, organizations, and individual donors to sponsor a hospital visit in their own community while supporting the growth of the national network.

Civillico headlined "Jeff Civillico: Comedy in Action" at Caesars Entertainment properties in Las Vegas for a decade and now delivers keynotes at corporate and association conferences worldwide. He received a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award in 2025, and his TEDx talk, "How to Be an Everyday Influencer," has surpassed four million views.

About Win Win Charity

Win Win Charity is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit based in Las Vegas that brings smiles to children in hospitals by arranging in-person and virtual visits from professional entertainers, athletes, and celebrities. Founded in 2011 by Jeff Civillico, Win Win partners with more than 100 children's hospitals nationwide and is 100 percent volunteer-supported. Its mission is to make a difference in the lives of children who need love and encouragement the most. Learn more at winwincharity.org.

About Jeff Civillico

Jeff Civillico is a keynote speaker, emcee, and clean comedy entertainer who speaks at corporate and association conferences worldwide. Based in Las Vegas, he headlined at Caesars Entertainment for a decade and in 2023 was inducted into the National Speakers Association's CPAE Speaker Hall of Fame, named for the Council of Peers Award for Excellence, as one of the youngest inductees in its history. He holds the Certified Speaking Professional (CSP) designation, is a member of the National Speakers Association's Million Dollar Speakers Group, and received a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award in 2025. His keynote, "Everyday Influence," draws on national research he commissioned with the Center for Generational Kinetics on the roles of proximity, consistency, and presence. He is the founder and chairman of Win Win Charity. Learn more at jeffcivillico.com.

About the National Speakers Association Foundation

The National Speakers Association Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the National Speakers Association, founded in 1973. The Foundation funds student scholarships, community grants, disaster relief for speakers, and the Professional Speakers Benefit Fund. Learn more at nsafoundation.org.

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SOURCE Jeff Civillico Inc