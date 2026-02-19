JEFF CIVILLICO ANNOUNCES NEW NATIONAL STUDY REVEALING REAL INFLUENCE ISN'T FOUND ONLINE; IT'S HAPPENING QUIETLY IN EVERYDAY LIFE

At a time when follower counts and visibility often overshadow authenticity and human connection, Civillico's research reveals a striking disconnect between what society celebrates and what actually creates meaningful change.

While digital platforms dominate cultural attention, 65% of Americans say social media has made it harder to be a positive everyday influencer. The study finds that real influence most often shows up through proximity, consistency, and presence within families, workplaces, and local communities.

This study examines perceptions, behaviors, and real-world impact across generations and industries, combining national data with real-world stories and practical frameworks. Together, these insights offer individuals, leaders, and organizations a roadmap for activating everyday influence with greater intention and purpose.

The study shows that people overwhelmingly credit the greatest influences in their lives not to celebrities or executives, but to those closest to them. Family and upbringing ranked as the highest source of influence among respondents, while social media personalities ranked near the bottom, even among Gen Z. Yet many people still struggle to see themselves as influential.

80% of Americans say someone has positively influenced them in a way that has forever changed their life.

63% say there is someone in their life who has been a great positive everyday influence, and they've never let them know.

According to Civillico, this gap serves as both a cultural omission and a significant opportunity. "We've glamorized influence as a stage, a spotlight, or a platform," said Civillico. "But influence is often a conversation, a gesture, a choice… a moment. When people realize how often they create those moments, they show up differently in the world."

The study also revealed significant workplace implications: nearly half (48%) of Americans have left jobs because their companies lacked positive everyday influencers in leadership roles. Employees overwhelmingly believe organizations perform better when leaders practice human-centered influence, including listening actively, modeling values, offering support, and building trust.

The data underscores the business impact of influence in action:

85% believe companies would benefit dramatically if more leaders used their influence positively.

77% believe leaders and executives should receive training to strengthen influence in their daily interactions, including 84% of executives themselves.

Civillico argues that this isn't a "soft skill" conversation; it's a performance conversation. "People don't leave companies. They leave environments where no one is leading with influence and connection is missing," he said. "Everyday influence is both a human advantage and a business advantage, and the two are inseparable."

The study also reveals that influence expands when people choose to serve others through philanthropic action. Everyone has the ability to make an impact through small, meaningful acts of kindness, empathy, and generosity, but these moments are often overlooked because people feel too small to effect change.

80% think social media has affected younger generations so much that they struggle to be a positive everyday influencer.

90% feel better about themselves when they positively influence someone.

69% believe philanthropy is part of being an everyday influencer.

"Philanthropy isn't just about finances," Civillico explains. "It's about presence, empathy, and showing up for someone when it matters. The research makes it clear: you don't need a title, a budget, or a large audience to make a difference. You need awareness, intention, and the willingness to use what you already have."

