THE HIGH-ENERGY, FEEL-GOOD COMEDY SPECIAL IS NOW AVAILABLE TO RENT OR PURCHASE ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO, APPLE TV, GOOGLE PLAY, AND YOUTUBE TV.

Embeddable Trailer Available HERE

Download Photos and Poster HERE

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for a decade's worth of laughter, heart, and show-stopping dexterity as Jeff Civillico: Comedy in Action is now available for rental or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and YouTube TV.

This unique special is half clean comedy show and half heartwarming documentary, following world-class performer Jeff Civillico's unforgettable decade headlining in Vegas. With wild stunts, hilarious audience moments, and a behind-the-curtain look at the hustle, heart, and humor it takes to chase a dream, this is a feel-good story for the whole family.

Audiences can expect plenty of laughs from Civillico's signature mix of physical comedy, juggling, and interactive moments. But they'll also get an up-close look at the sacrifices and risks that come with building a solo show from scratch—from maxed-out credit cards and years spent living in his dressing room, to viral stunts and sold-out theaters. This special pulls back the curtain on what it really takes to chase a dream in the entertainment capital of the world.

"This isn't just a comedy special—it's a story about influence, resilience, and choosing purpose over ego," said Civillico. "If it makes people laugh, feel something, and maybe believe just a little bit more in their own wild ideas, then it's done its job."

The film also highlights Civillico's philanthropic work through Win Win Charity, the nonprofit he founded to bring professional entertainers to children's hospitals nationwide. The same energy that electrifies a Las Vegas stage is also shown to have a powerful impact offstage. The documentary traces Civillico's journey back to his roots, shaped by childhood mentors, supportive parents, and a lifelong passion for performing.

Equal parts hilarious, heartfelt, and inspiring, Jeff Civillico: Comedy in Action is a cheerful, family-friendly experience celebrating creativity, community, and the courage it takes to say yes to the unknown.

For more information on the special, visit comedyinaction.com. To learn more about Jeff Civillico, visit jeffcivillico.com and follow him on social media.

About Jeff Civillico

Jeff Civillico is a versatile corporate keynote speaker, emcee, and entertainer who will create an engaging event experience that is unique and impactful. From a 10-year-old kid doing shows in the kitchen for his "Gram" to becoming a 3-time "Best of Las Vegas" winner, Jeff Civillico has always had a heart to connect with people, and he now travels all over the world to deliver his signature combinations of business savvy, entertainment, and grit. This has proven to be a winning combination, as can be seen in the hundreds of testimonials received from grateful clients and in the awards he has received, including being heralded as the youngest Producer/Headliner in Las Vegas, named "Entertainer of the Year," and voted "Best of Las Vegas" 3 years in a row.

Jeff delivers a humorous performance experience that is appropriate for any corporate audience. His interactive style builds genuine connection, not only between him and the audience, but throughout the room. No matter what type of event— live, virtual, or hybrid— Jeff makes good on his promise to engage, entertain, and empower!

Media Contact:

Lee Meltzer | Lee Meltzer Consulting

[email protected]

SOURCE Jeff Civillico Inc