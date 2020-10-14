Jeff Condino Named President of Signature Systems

The appointment acknowledges his leadership across departments, particularly in developing advanced manufacturing processes and large scale, state-of-the-art equipment improvements at Signature Systems' manufacturing facility in Orlando, Florida. Signature Systems' elite manufacturing capabilities, along with its design innovations and focus on customer service, set the company apart as an industry leader.

Condino intends to amplify Signature's dedication to superior product quality and continue to deliver safe and sustainable composite matting solutions and cost savings for every customer.

"I'm proud of what our Signature team has accomplished together through hard work, strong values and American-made ingenuity," Condino says. "With continued high global demand for infrastructure updates in utility, energy and construction markets, we see great potential and reward ahead in supporting our close partners and customers with exceptional products and service," Condino says.

Before Signature, Condino held the role of senior vice president of strategic development at Euramax International, a $1.2 billion-dollar global manufacturer of building products. In his 26-year tenure at Euramax, Condino also held the positions of vice president of North American operations, general manager of US Doors and Windows and director of business development. He developed multiple new products for the business while holding these roles, creating a greenfield manufacturing facility.

Condino holds a BBA degree from the University of San Diego and two U.S. patents, is a CPA and Lean Six Sigma Black Belt. He has more than 30 years of leadership experience in operations, business development, sales, finance and accounting.

About Signature Systems

With global headquarters in Flower Mound, Texas, Signature Systems designs, manufactures and distributes composite matting for industrial, stadium, government and event clients in more than 60 countries. It operates manufacturing, sales and distribution facilities in Orlando and Darlington, U.K. Its industry-leading HDPE composite mats — including leading brands MegaDeck®, SignaRoad®, DuraDeck® and OmniDeck™ — are manufactured in the United States. signature-systems.com

Contact:

Kathy Baker

[email protected]

410-286-1273

SOURCE Signature Systems